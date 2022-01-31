Luke Mixon, a first-time candidate running for the U.S. Senate, raised nearly $200,000 in his initial campaign reporting period, putting the Democrat far behind the total collected by Sen. John N. Kennedy, the Republican incumbent.
Mixon raised $195,000 between mid-October, when he entered the race, and Dec. 31, the closing date for the fourth quarter of fundraising.
He had $120,000 on hand, according to his campaign, which made his figures available on Monday, the day the fourth quarter reports were due.
Kennedy’s report on the Federal Election Commission’s website shows him with $11.1 million on hand.
Mixon’s report provides more evidence of the uphill battle he faces to defeat Kennedy. Even if Mixon raises $1 million a month prior to the Nov. 8 primary, he will likely remain far behind Kennedy in collecting money for his campaign.
Two Democrats -- Luke Mixon and Gary Chambers Jr. -- are challenging John Kennedy in U.S. Senate race
Mixon’s campaign put a positive spin on its initial fundraising numbers.
Mixon demonstrated “exceptional fundraising prowess” for a candidate “with no previous fundraising experience or online profile,” a campaign statement said, and noted he began his Twitter page “with zero followers.”
He now has nearly 50,000 followers on Twitter.
Mixon is running as a moderate in the mold of Gov. John Bel Edwards, as a former fighter pilot and Naval Academy graduate who is anti-abortion, but supported President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package and supports the president’s initiative to spend more money on health care, climate change and early childhood education.
Mixon has been hammering Kennedy for voting against the infrastructure measure – U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy was among the handful of Republicans who voted for it – and for Kennedy’s vote on Jan. 6 last year not to accept one set of presidential electors.
“It disgusts me that my very own senator voted to overthrow an election,” Mixon told MSNBC. “He spit in the face of the very democracy that my friends and I spent the last 20 years fighting to protect. I just can’t stand by and let that happen.”
Gary Chambers Jr., a progressive community activist, is the other announced Democrat. He became a candidate in January, so he didn’t file a fourth quarter fundraising report.