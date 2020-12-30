The election to replace Luke Letlow, who died from COVID-19 complications days before being sworn in as congressman for Louisiana’s 5th District, will be set for March 20th with an April runoff if needed.
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office confirmed Wednesday he will call a special election to fill the seat, which is being vacated by retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham. Letlow, also a Republican, served as chief of staff to Abraham and beat out state Rep. Lance Harris in a runoff earlier this month to replace Abraham on a 62% to 38% vote.
Letlow was admitted to a Monroe hospital with COVID-19 symptoms on Dec. 19th shortly after being diagnosed, before being transferred to the intensive care unit at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport. He died after suffering a “cardiac event” Tuesday evening, said Dr. G.E. Ghali, who oversaw the team treating Letlow.
Qualifying, when candidates must officially declare themselves a candidate for the race to appear on the ballot, will take place Jan. 20th-22nd, said Tyler Brey, a spokesman for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
The March election will likely also feature the race to replace U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, who is leaving for a senior post in President-elect Joe Biden’s White House. Edwards has not yet called that election but will do so after Richmond submits his resignation.
“That’s what the internal assumption is, to run them both at the same time to save money and have it be easier for everybody,” Brey said.
Harris, a state representative from Alexandria who advanced to the runoff with Letlow before losing, said in a text message it would be “inappropriate” to discuss whether he intends to run again.
“It’s time for our state to mourn this loss,” he said. “It’s time to pray for his wife and his two young children. It’s not a time for politics.”