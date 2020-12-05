Voters in East Baton Rouge awaited results Saturday evening on six Metro Council races that would determine whether the balance of power within parish government will remain the same in 2021 or shift to the left.

Republican candidates were defending three seats on the Metro Council against Democratic opposition. Three other races Saturday had only Democrats in the runoff.

Saturday's ballot included several highly competitive races — in the Nov. 3 primary, three of them ended with the top two vote-getters within 4 percentage points of one another. Two of those featured candidates from opposing parties.

The Metro Council is composed of seven White Republicans and five Black Democrats — a dynamic that's fostered several acrimonious clashes along racial and political fault lines.

The first round of voting in the District 1 race to replace council member Trae Welch featured a narrow contest between Brandon Noel, a White Republican, and Eric Lewis, a Black Democrat. Both candidates have expressed a desire to unify the council.

In District 12, council member Jen Racca, a Republican campaigning as nonpartisan, came just short of winning her first full term outright with 49% of the vote, and is facing off against Tania Nyman, a Democrat and outspoken critic of the proposed city of St. George, who garnered 45% of the vote. Both candidates are White.

Still, no matter Saturday's results, voters might expect the temperature to lower on the city-parish's governing body. A broad swatch of candidates this year for Metro Council expressed a desire to move beyond the partisan bickering and work toward building a consensus on solutions to issues that the parish can unite behind.

Half of next year's Metro Council was decided on Nov. 3, with incumbents Denise Amoroso, Chauna Banks, Erika Green and Dwight Hudson sailing to reelection. Laurie White Adams, a Republican, will replace Matt Watson, and Rowdy Gaudet won his seat without opposition.

Adams, Amoroso, Gaudet and Hudson are Republicans; Banks and Green are Democrats, and Democrats were also assured at least three other seats on next year's council.

District 1: Brandon Noel versus Eric Lewis

The two candidates running to replace term-limited council member Trae Welch both identified regular maintenance of drainage and infrastructure assets as top priorities, and shared similar goals of bringing civility and unity to the Metro Council.

Brandon Noel, a Republican, led the first round of voting with 42% of the vote, with Eric Lewis, a Democrat, trailing closely behind with 40% of the vote. Ulysses "Bones" Addison, who previously represented District 2 as a Democrat, ran as a Republican and garnered 18% of the vote.

The seat represents the northern third of the parish, including Zachary, Pride, Port Hudson, Chaneyville, and parts of Baker and Central.

Noel, 37, served nine years on the Zachary City Council and is a commercial lender at Landmark Bank. If elected, Noel said he'd lobby the parish to open an early voting site in Zachary, which is the only municipality without a designated early voting site.

Lewis, 47, owns The Ephod Co., a management consulting firm. He said residents need a clear timeline on when bridges in the district will be repaired and said a win would balance out the political and racial makeup of the council, necessitating negotiation, compromise and camaraderie.

District 12: Jen Racca versus Tania Nyman

Jen Racca is seeking her first full term on Metro Council after she was appointed to the position earlier this year and is facing off in the primary against Tania Nyman in one of the more closely contested races on the ballot.

Racca, a Republican, led the first round of voting with 49% of the vote followed closely behind by Nyman, a Democrat, with 45% of the vote.

The south Baton Rouge district includes 26,000 voters across Concord Estates, Kenilworth, Mayfair, Southdowns and Valley Park, among other neighborhoods.

Racca, 49, an insurance consultant, was appointed to the seat in January after Barbara Freiberg was elected to the state House of Representatives. She previously worked as an attorney in both the Public Defender's and Parish Attorney's offices.

Racca has described herself as nonpartisan "bridge builder" and said if elected to a full term, she'd focus on economic development, infrastructure work that enhances tourism and initiatives to keep young professionals in Baton Rouge.

Nyman, 52, who previously taught English at LSU, has centered her campaign on opposition to the proposed city of St. George and said she's fully supportive of the lawsuit challenging its incorporation.

If the litigation fails, Nyman said on the Metro Council, she'll make sure any legal settlement “mitigates the economic harm” the new city will cause to the rest of the parish. That includes demanding the new city set aside sufficient money to cover the fair market value for the infrastructure built in part by parish taxes, as well as its share of legacy costs and bonded indebtedness.

District 4: Aaron Moak versus Tenika James

The race to replace term-limited council member Scott Wilson in District 4 features two small-business owners, both of whom are eager to tackle issues of economic development as the parish recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Aaron Moak, a Republican, led the first round of voting with 41% of the vote, followed by Tenika James, a Democrat, with 27% of the vote. The seat represents much of Central and the eastern edge of the parish, an area that has been ravaged by flooding.

Moak, 48, is the owner of an information technology business and is serving his third term on the Central City Council. If elected, he said he's eager to provide oversight on the Metro Council in the dredging, widening and upgrading of Beaver and Blackwater bayous.

Moak, who is White, said he believes Baton Rouge has become stagnant and said the municipality needs to do a better job attracting new businesses.

James, 43, owns a mental health counseling service and said she wants to implement a mentorship program that pairs students with local business owners and helps them explore career paths that don't require four-year degrees.

She said she'd also work to make sure small businesses receive their fair share of city-parish contracts, and focus on improving the region's drainage so families aren't left on edge when hurricane seasons approach.

District 6: Cleve Dunn Jr. versus Dawn Chanet Collins

A pair of Democrats each with experience running other people's campaigns are facing off in District 6 to replace term-limited council member Donna Collins-Lewis.

In a crowded field of six candidates, Cleve Dunn Jr. led in the first round of voting on Nov. 3 with 25% of the vote, followed closely by Dawn Chanet Collins with 23%. Both are Black Democrats.

The district is located entirely within the Baton Rouge city limits and extends east from North Foster Drive along Florida Boulevard to North Flannery Road. It includes the Melrose East, Broadmoor and Villa Del Rey neighborhoods.

Dunn, 44, an entrepreneur and business owner, said he's running for the Metro Council to help woman-, minority- and veteran-owned businesses gain access to city-parish contracts.

As a member and former chairman of the Airport Commission, Dunn said he helped to create a more inclusive and diverse workforce, and bring in more disadvantaged businesses.

Collins, 44, a member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, said she entered the race to reverse the trend of disinvestment from District 6, which she said has faced a gradual decline in the 15 years she's lived there.

She said she's been concerned by the proliferation of dollar stores and the lack of grocery stores, and said she'd focus on putting mom-and-pop shops at the center of community development.

District 7: LaMont Cole versus Alfred Bell

LaMont Cole received 48% of the vote on Nov. 3 and is now facing off against his friend and former supporter Alfred Bell, who finished second in a crowded field of six candidates with 14% of the vote. Both are Black Democrats.

District 7 stretches from Interstate 10 to Evangeline Street, encompassing much of Mid City and north Baton Rouge, including the Capital Heights, Eden Park and Fairfields neighborhoods.

Cole, 48, is the chief academic officer at the charter school network CSAL Inc. and the former head of the local NAACP chapter. He was first appointed to the Metro Council in 2016 after his predecessor, C. Denise Marcelle, was elected to the state House.

In a second term, Cole said he'd focus on working with the Mayor-President's Office to create a regular schedule of maintenance for the parish's drainage infrastructure; connecting communities with law enforcement to stop violence before it occurs; and educating the public on blight remediation.

Bell, 53, is the owner of Bell's Janitorial Service, a small business now with 18 employees that he started in 2012 after learning how to strip floors in prison while serving time for drug-related offenses.

Bell said most crime is committed by repeat offenders without viable career opportunities, and said on the Metro Council, he'd work to promote vocational training to help break that cycle. He also said he'd work to reduce the number of blighted properties in the district, which he said often serve as havens for criminal activity.

District 10: Carolyn Coleman versus Jay Gaudet

The race to replace term-limited council member Tara Wicker began with the largest field of any Metro Council contest, with seven contenders vying for the seat that represents the LSU are, Old South Baton Rouge, downtown, parts of Mid City and portions of the Southern University area.

Carolyn Coleman led the first round of voting with 27%, followed by Jay Gaudet with 18%. The two candidates are both Black Democrats.

Coleman, 65, spent her career in East Baton Rouge Parish schools, first teaching and then running the school district's program for homeless youth, which she did for 15 years.

Coleman also ran for the council in 2004 and said many of the issues facing residents then — such as blighted properties, crime and economic development — are still persistent today, a testament to what she called a lack of progress in recent years.

Gaudet, 32, is a former juvenile probation counselor who started a real estate brokerage and development firm and runs a nonprofit that renovates condemned houses and mentors youth.

Gaudet said the Metro Council needs to come to a decision on the proposed $5 million settlement in the civil suit filed on behalf of Alton Sterling's five children, increase police pay and focus on getting illegal guns off the streets.