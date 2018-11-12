The state Democratic Party may have endorsed another candidate in last week’s Secretary of State primary, but party leadership this week is reaching out to Gwen Collins-Greenup, who surprised politicos across the state by scoring a spot in the Dec. 8 runoff.
With a war chest of about $1,600, no professionals on staff, few forum invitations, and no media buys, Collins-Greenup, a Clinton Democrat, drove around the state appearing at church and community events. Largely unknown, even in her home parish of East Feliciana, she nevertheless outpolled seven better-funded and better-known candidates.
Collins-Greenup received 289,097 votes last week and now faces interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, R-Baton Rouge, to decide which one will finish the remaining year of Tom Schedler’s term as Secretary of State. The winner will be able to run as the incumbent in 2019 for a full four-year term.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is not getting involved in the race, his deputy chief of staff Richard Carbo texted Monday evening.
Organized labor, which usually backs Democratic candidates, hasn’t decided about her, yet.
Collins-Greenup hasn’t reached out to the state’s largest union, said Louis Reine, president of the Louisiana AFL-CIO.
“At some point we will get leadership together to make a formal position,” Reine said Monday, adding that could be soon.
The unions backed Renée Fontenot Free, Collins-Greenup’s Democratic rival in last week's primary.
The AFL-CIO also found Ardoin acceptable, Reine said. But Ardoin’s campaign is targeting conservative voters, many of whom are anti-labor, so the endorsement is not often mentioned.
And the state Democratic Party establishment also backed Free.
Sometime this week, party leaders want to talk with Collins-Greenup about how they could help her in the less than four weeks before the runoff election, said Stephen Handwerk, the Louisiana Democratic Party’s executive director.
“We were surprised for sure,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of catching up to do.”
The party can help with electoral necessities like fundraising and getting out the vote efforts, Handwerk said. Additionally, the Democrats provide professional campaign advice.
“We’re not going to steamroll her. We’re going to back up what she does, help her with what she needs,” Handwerk said. “She is going to have to run her own race. But, clearly, she’s done something right.”
Last year, the 25-member party executive committee held off for months on endorsing Democratic state treasurer’s candidate Derrick Edwards, another poorly funded candidate without a professional campaign staff. He had missed filing deadlines for disclosures required by the Louisiana Board of Ethics.
Starting in the summer of 2015, poll after poll showed Edwards, the only Democratic candidate in the race, would win a place in the treasurer’s runoff. But party leaders decided to hold off on the endorsement, saying Edwards needed to name a campaign team, detail fundraising plans and identify major supporters.
In the October 2015 primary, Edwards led the field with 125,503 votes. But he wasn’t mentioned at the party’s annual fundraiser, the True Blue Gala, later that month. The party hierarchy endorsed Edwards three weeks before the runoff election.
Edwards lost to Republican John Schroder.
During the past decade, Louisiana voters have backed only two Democrats in statewide elections – Gov. Edwards and former Attorney General Buddy Caldwell, who then switched to the Republican Party before running for reelection.