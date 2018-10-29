The major candidates in the Nov. 6 election for Secretary of State pretty much agreed on the main issues during a forum at LSU on Monday night.
They all support requiring voters to present identification and all oppose registering voters on election day – two of the most controversial issues in other races around the country for a state’s top elections official.
Where they differ is in style.
State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, is proud that he voted against every tax proposal during the last 10 sessions of the Louisiana Legislature.
“You need a fighter. Our elections are going to be under attack,” he said at the forum in the LSU Journalism Building. “Elections are being threatened all over the country … Only American citizens registered in Louisiana will vote and their vote will count.”
Rolling her eyes with a give-me break expression, Democrat Renée Fontenot Free, a Baton Rouge assistant attorney general who has worked for three secretaries of state, countered, “There are alarmists everywhere and it makes me very sad that they are trying to make you think the sky is falling.” The basic procedures and processes, while needing updating, are basically secure, she said, adding, what's needed is a nonpartisan who can bring integrity back to the office.
State Rep. Julie Stokes, R-Kenner, said, “You want a fighter? Try fighting through the good ole boy’s network.” Stokes, a certified public accountant known for whipping out detailed spreadsheets of various taxes and exemptions during legislative debate, said she would provide objective, problem solving skills, not partisan rhetoric.
Democratic lawyer Gwen Collins-Greenup, of Clinton, says participation is a problem, obviously, when only 15 percent of the voters cast ballots in most elections. Voters need to understand that voting “is the way we make positive change in the community” and the secretary of state needs to be at the forefront of that education.
Interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, R-Baton Rouge, says the office faces dangers, but is doing well on such fronts as protecting voter registration information from computer hackers.
“People have come from around the world to see our policies and procedures," said Ardoin, who is running as the incumbent though he has only held the office for five months.
“This is the job I have. I want no other job,” Ardoin said.
Former state Sen. A.G. Crowe, R-Pearl River, who co-sponsored the legislation that put elections oversight in the Secretary of State’s office said, while important, elections is only one of eight divisions. More time should be spent on archives and ensuring that private information is protected.
A businessman, who made his millions archiving and protecting documents for paying clients, said his expertise would help find ways to reopen the archives for genealogical researchers on Saturdays.
The others talked about digitizing the old documents so that patrons can look up their ancestries online.
Turkey Creek Mayor Heather Cloud, a Republican; Metairie attorney Thomas Kennedy III, a Republican; and Matt Moreau, who is running as a no party candidate from Zachary, did not attend the forum. Early voting closes at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Polls will reopen next Tuesday, Nov. 6, on Election Day at 6 a.m. This election likely will be decided in a Dec. 8 runoff between the top two vote-getters.
A secretary of state is the third highest ranking elected official and holds the state seal. But the job is more administrative than political. A secretary of state oversees elections, registers new businesses, runs a few local museums and archives the state’s documents.
Unable to purchase significant time on television the underfunded and largely unknown the candidates in the Nov. 6 election for the final year of Tom Schedler’s term has taken place at forums.
All the candidates put together haven’t raised enough for any of them to run a formidable statewide campaign, which veteran political strategist Bernie Pinsonat says needs $500,000 to get the candidate’s name known and another $500,000 to develop policies in the minds of the voters.
Only two of the candidates – Stokes and Ardoin – have raised much money.
Stokes reported $513,971 on hand last month. Her latest financial disclosures have not been posted on the Louisiana Board of Ethics website. She raised $12,500 in donations between Sept. 28 and Oct. 17. But she has made a major purchase for television advertising starting Monday and running through Nov. 6, according to Federal Communications Commission.
Ardoin had $207,789 in the bank on Sept. 27. Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 17, Ardoin raised $9,425 in donations, spent $172,777 – mostly to run commercials in Alexandria, Lafayette and Baton Rouge – and has $44,437 left in his campaign treasury, according to disclosures filed Monday with the Board of Ethics.
Edmonds loaned his campaign $50,000 on Oct. 23 and is planning to run more commercials on broadcast television, according to his disclosures to the Ethics Board.
Crowe raised $7,800 and loaned himself $10,000 more and now has $22,871 on hand.
Most of his spending is to fuel a camper that he has been campaigning around the state in and now “is offering a free one-week vacation to one lucky Louisiana family” in a sweepstakes chosen from contributors of at least $25 to the campaign and likes/shares the candidate’s Facebook page. The winner will be chosen and announced on Dec. 9.
Crowe said he was promoting a “staycation” by using the camper he says voters have praised.