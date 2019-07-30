A national Republican group has launched its second attack ad against Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in his bid for reelection, hammering the governor for raising the state sales tax after saying he had no plans to do so on the campaign trail.
The ad, titled "His Word," is the second negative TV ad released by the Republican Governors Association's Right Direction PAC in the Louisiana race.
Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, has drawn the attention of the Washington, D.C.-based RGA, which is expected to spend heavily to try to reclaim the seat for the Republican party. The organization already launched an attack ad earlier this month focused on the state's economy.
The new ad opens with three clips of Edwards saying he would not raise taxes while on the campaign trail in 2015, then highlights a temporary sales tax increase that Edwards and the GOP-dominated Legislature agreed to after his election to shore up the budget. Lawmakers have since kept part of that one cent sales tax hike for the next several years.
"He broke his promise and we are paying the price," the ad says.
Edwards has painted similar attacks as misleading, arguing officials did not know how big the state's budget shortfall was at the time he promised not to raise taxes. He has also highlighted his work with the GOP-led Legislature in raising taxes and cutting spending. The tax hikes needed and won two-thirds support of the Legislature.
"The state of Louisiana is much much better off today than we were four years ago, the last time we had a Republican governor," Edwards said at a campaign stop earlier this month. "I know that hurts the feelings of the Republican Governors Association but it is a fact.”