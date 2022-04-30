During his decade in Congress, Cedric Richmond often supported the petrochemical companies that line the Mississippi River in his district.
So, when President Joe Biden named Richmond as a senior adviser in the White House – which led the congressman to give up a safe seat centered in New Orleans – the appointment did not sit well with a youth-oriented group fighting for policies to stop climate change.
Richmond, tweeted the Sunrise Movement, has “taken big money from the fossil fuel industry, cozied up [with] oil and gas, [and] stayed silent while polluters poisoned his own community.”
That in turn prompted an angry Richmond to call a friend and lash out at a group of progressive Democrats known as “the Squad” that are close to the Sunrise Movement, according to “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,” a book to be published next week by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.
The Squad includes U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
Richmond said the left-wing lawmakers were “f**king idiots,” the book reports.