Pelosi and Richmond 092921

Cedric Richmond and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at the Congressional Baseball Game pitting Democratic congressmen against Republican congresmen. Richmond was inducted into the Congressional Baseball Hall of Fame prior to the annual matchup Thursday night, Sept. 29, 2021.

 Photo by Kamau M. Marshall of The White House

During his decade in Congress, Cedric Richmond often supported the petrochemical companies that line the Mississippi River in his district.

So, when President Joe Biden named Richmond as a senior adviser in the White House – which led the congressman to give up a safe seat centered in New Orleans – the appointment did not sit well with a youth-oriented group fighting for policies to stop climate change.

Richmond, tweeted the Sunrise Movement, has “taken big money from the fossil fuel industry, cozied up [with] oil and gas, [and] stayed silent while polluters poisoned his own community.”

That in turn prompted an angry Richmond to call a friend and lash out at a group of progressive Democrats known as “the Squad” that are close to the Sunrise Movement, according to “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,” a book to be published next week by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.

The Squad includes U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Richmond said the left-wing lawmakers were “f**king idiots,” the book reports.

