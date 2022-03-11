Three North Baton Rouge natives are vying for the support of District 5 voters in a special election later this month to serve the rest of a term left by former Metro Councilwoman Erika Green.
The March 26 contest pits incumbent Daryl Hurst — who was appointed to the post temporarily in January — against school board member Dadrius Lanus and political consultant Daniel Banguel. All three men are Democrats.
The trio is campaigning to represent the heart of North Baton Rouge. Nearly 90% of the district’s population is Black, and the area struggles with high crime and poverty rates, issues that all three men said are critical to address.
Hurst and Lanus have already squared off over the seat.
Both men applied for temporary appointment to the position, along with two other people who did not file to run in the election. Despite concerns that it would give someone running in the race an unfair advantage, Hurst received eight of a possible 11 votes from the remaining members of the council during a Jan. 12 meeting and was sworn into the seat.
Hurst, who says he’s not actively running for the seat other than placing campaign signs, agreed with that assessment.
“I feel like I’m at an advantage because I’m not campaigning, I'm doing the work,” said Hust, a 38-year-old who works in technology sales with AT&T. “Doing the work allows the community to see what they’re getting in the short term to demonstrate what can be done in the long term.”
Hurst said he’s securing money for more after-school programming for at-risk kids through the district’s community center and is working with East Baton Rouge Parish’s parks system to create a green space on a blighted piece of land near the Exxon plant.
“I could have sat still my first 50 days, but I didn't. I worked,” Hurst said.
Hurst attended Southern University on a football scholarship, where he graduated in 2007 with a bachelor of science in marketing. He began working in technology sales at AT&T after his graduation, a career he credits to the opportunities he was given from his football career.
Hurst eventually jumped into the political arena in 2020 when he ran for the District 5 Metro Council seat against Green. Hurst lost that race by a little over 17% of the 14,500 votes cast.
Now serving in the role he sought 16 months ago, economic development and youth programming are at the center of Hurst’s work on the council, he said.
“With economic development, education goes up, crime goes down and blight clears itself because renters are becoming homeowners,” Hurst said. “Crime is primarily done because of survival skills due to poverty. Once poverty is gone, there’s no need for that.”
While Hurst may have an early advantage working on the council, Lanus and Banguel bring their own name recognition with District 5 voters.
Lanus, 34, has represented District 2 on the East Baton Rouge School Board since 2018, a district that covers a large swath of Metro Council District 5. He also works as the executive director of 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge, an African American-led mentoring nonprofit.
“I understand how these systems work, how budgets, processes work,” Lanus said. “I understand how large organizations work and function, and I also understand how to move policy. I’m the only person in the race that is an elected official.”
Lanus was born and raised in North Baton Rouge and graduated from Southern University with a bachelor of history of political science in 2013. He obtained a juris doctorate degree from the university’s law center in 2017 and a masters of education leadership in 2019.
The city’s skyrocketing homicide rate drove Lanus into entering the race, he said, and crime prevention has become a centerpiece of his campaign.
“That’s really what got me off the bench and made me think I have to do this now,” Lanus said.
Lanus pointed to his crime prevention plan, which includes gunshot monitors in low income neighborhoods, distributing license plate readers to homeowner associations, creating an anti violence curriculum in schools and implementing a program that offers a job in exchange for turning in a firearm.
Lanus will have a leg up implementing these programs because of his experience on the school board, he said.
“We are the second largest governmental entity in terms of budgeting in the city, so in comparison to city government, it’s really close,” Lanus said. “On top of that we’re the largest employer in the parish. … I already have that experience on Day One, so it’s not a learning curve for me.”
Banguel, a 35-year-old lifelong resident of North Baton Rouge, serves as the vice chairman of the Louisiana Democratic Party. Working as a political consultant and community activist, Banguel said he believes his experience puts him in the best position to be effective as a member of the Metro Council.
Banguel graduated from Northwestern State University with a bachelor of general studies degree in 2011. He then obtained a business management degree from Southern University in 2012 and is currently wrapping up a degree from the Southern University Law Center.
Banguel has undertaken three failed campaigns for elected office. He ran in 2014 for a seat on the parish school board, in 2015 for the District 29 seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives and in 2016 for Metro Council’s District 5 seat, where he was defeated by Green.
“I didn’t know anything about politics when I first ran,” Banguel said. “I ran just with a commitment to serve, but I’ve since studied the science of politics.”
Banguel also said addressing poverty and crime in District 5 would be his priority if elected to the position, something he says he has first-hand experience with growing up poor in North Baton Rouge.
“I’ve lived it. I understand it,” Banguel said. “I want to make sure we have equitable resources in the District 5 area.”
If elected, Banguel said he wants to prioritize investing more in crime prevention in the district. That will coincide with further efforts to address blighted properties and bring together community groups to create a crime prevention plan.
“I want to go in and form relationships with the other members of the council around issues we all fundamentally agree on,” Banguel said. “Crime is one of the things we all want to address to create a safer community.”
Early voting for the election begins on Saturday and, except for Sunday, will continue through March 19. The polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.
Election Day is March 26. The polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.