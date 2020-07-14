After much speculation, State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle on Tuesday announced her candidacy for East Baton Rouge mayor-president in this fall's municipal elections.
Marcelle, a Baton Rouge Democrat, touted her past experience on the Metro Council and current position as a state representative as assets in the race for the top administrative official for the city-parish.
Marcelle, who ran against current Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in 2016, said she made her decision to enter the Nov. elections after much thought, prayer and encouragement from residents throughout the parish.
"Although I am humbled to be called to serve all of you, I am also mindful that the challenges and obstacles that lay before us can only be conquered together," Marcelle said in a news release announcing her campaign "As your Mayor-President, it is my commitment to spend valuable time, resources, and energy on improving our infrastructure, traffic congestion, and demolishing crime in the city while uniting with all of you to ensure that injustice has no place in our parish."
Marcelle said she intends to formally announce her campaign during a kick-off ceremony Thursday at 5 p.m. at T.J. Ribs on S. Acadian Thurway.
Qualifying for the fall elections begins July 22.
Broome is running for re-election. The other challengers to declare so far include Metro Councilman Matt Watson, a Republican; Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker, a Democrat; and Republican businessman Jordan Piazza.