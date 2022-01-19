Christopher Dassau's unexpected death on Sunday has prompted a special election to be called Nov. 8 to fill the remainder of the 19th Judicial District judge's term.

Dassau, 37, a former prosecutor for the city of Baker, was elected in the fall of 2020 and was sworn in as a state district judge on Jan. 7, 2021.

His term does not expire until the end of 2026.

Qualifying for the Division G seat that Dassau held will run from July 20 to July 22.

Baker police Chief Carl Dunn said officers went to Dassau's home on Sinbad Street in Baker on Sunday morning to perform a welfare check, after a concerned family member called.

"We didn't get a response at the door and called the fire department to breach the door," Dunn said. "We found him inside, unresponsive."

Foul play is not suspected in Dassau's death, authorities have said.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday did not reveal any trauma. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said more testing will be necessary to determine the cause of death.

Dassau's judicial portrait and a wreath were stationed outside his courtroom Wednesday.

It will be up to the Louisiana Supreme Court to appoint a judge to temporarily fill Dassau's seat until a permanent replacement is elected.

Other 19th JDC judges and commissioners will handle Dassau's criminal docket for the time being.