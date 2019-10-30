Eddie Rispone and John Bel Edwards STOCK
Eddie Rispone (left) and John Bel Edwards (right)

 File photos

While positions on issues and plans for Louisiana's future have been vague from both John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone during debate thus far, they do hold some key differences in positions regarding education, medicaid, and more. 

John Bel Edwards' bid for a second term as the Deep South's only Democratic governor will be decided Nov. 16, after Louisiana voters sent him to a runoff against Republican businessman Eddie Rispone.

As election day draws closer, do you know where the candidates stand on various issues? Take our quiz to see just how much you really know about what Edwards and Rispone have said. 

WHERE DO THE GOVERNOR'S RACE CANDIDATES STAND ON ISSUES?

Click HERE to do more research.

Click HERE to view a sample ballot, find your election location and more. 

