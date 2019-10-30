While positions on issues and plans for Louisiana's future have been vague from both John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone during debate thus far, they do hold some key differences in positions regarding education, medicaid, and more.

John Bel Edwards' bid for a second term as the Deep South's only Democratic governor will be decided Nov. 16, after Louisiana voters sent him to a runoff against Republican businessman Eddie Rispone.

As election day draws closer, do you know where the candidates stand on various issues? Take our quiz to see just how much you really know about what Edwards and Rispone have said.

WHERE DO THE GOVERNOR'S RACE CANDIDATES STAND ON ISSUES?

Can't see quiz below? Click here.

Click HERE to do more research.

Click HERE to view a sample ballot, find your election location and more.

+5 John Bel Edwards, Eddie Rispone blast each other during only runoff debate The two candidates for Louisiana governor, incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards and Republican challenger Eddie Rispone, faced off in a fiery d…

Grace Notes: John Bel Edwards-Eddie Rispone debate was heated, but what did voters learn? The Houston Astros and Washington Nationals have had seven long games to go at one another. Gov. John Bel Edwards and his runoff opponent Eddi…

Lanny Keller: In governor's race, candidates would rather tell you who to vote against than for The staid precincts of Louisiana Public Broadcasting took on a Jerry Springer air with the debate in a governor’s race that spread more heat t…

Dan Fagan: John Bel Edwards wins debate on substance, but not likeability Most voters who pay attention to the issues have already made up their minds in Louisiana’s governor’s race. There’s incumbent John Bel Edward…