After a high turnout during early voting, voters headed to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on a number of positions, taxes and constitutional amendments.

More than 307,000 residents cast their vote early for the midterm elections, exceeding the state's early voting turnout for all but presidential election years.

The secretary of state's office predicts turnout will reach 30 to 35 percent on Election Day. By comparison, 245,000 people voted early in the 2014 primary, which featured a contested U.S. Senate race and 235,000 people voted early in the 2015 gubernatorial primary.

Many voters, however, were disappointed to find a lack of the iconic 'I voted' stickers at their polling place, which the Secretary of State's office said was due to budgetary restraints.

Jefferson Terrace Elementary School was busy with voters coming and going on Tuesday afternoon, although lines were at most three to five people long. Election workers estimated some 1,000 votes were recorded by 3 p.m. Among the voters was Johnny Porter, 50, who said she was voting because it is her right.

Porter said she follows local politics, and she is hoping her vote will make some change in the city, including by reducing violence.

“More togetherness, I think that’s what we’re missing overall,” Porter said.

Tony Pegues, a 26-year-old electrical engineering student at Southern University, said he was motivated to go vote because of social media buzz around a couple of constitutional amendments on the ballot this year. Pegues said he voted in favor of the amendment requiring a unanimous jury to convict someone of a felony crime, an issue he sees as tied to Louisiana’s racist past and the pipeline that sends black people to prison. He was also interested in the measure that regulates when felons can run for public office.

“These are two amendments that will change the future of the state for sure,” he said.

Stacy Perron showed up to the polls Tuesday afternoon with her two daughters, Hadley, 7, and Reese, 10. They have been talking as a family about national politics, and she wants them to understand the voting process. Plus, Reese is recently taken with the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

Perron said she was disappointed in the election of President Donald Trump and wanted to have her say in the midterm congressional election.

“It’s our chance to send a message about what we think is happening in the government right now, turning it over, getting a more Democratic house,” she said.

In one northern Ascension Parish precinct, 2A, turnout was already at 45 percent by shortly before 4 p.m. Poll workers at Oak Grove Primary School said a combination of early voting – the area along Jefferson Highway had a new early voting site for the first time this fall – and steady turnout had pushed up numbers.

More than 530 had cast ballots out of 1,169 registered voters in precinct 2A even before the after-work crowd had arrived in full force.

But a handful of voters leaving the polls said Tuesday their interests were primarily focused on local and state elections and constitutional amendments and not as much the race in the 6th Congressional District. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, is seeking re-election against two Democrats and one independent.

Several voters cited a School Board race in District 5, Seat A, where incumbent Shawn Sevario was facing a challenge from John DeFrances. Both men are Republicans.

Corey Lemoine, 35, of Prairieville, showed up at the polls with his 3-year-old son said the School Board race was one he was focused on. When asked, he said had only recently learned about a 5-mill East Ascension drainage tax renewal that as on the ballot.

“If I did it right, I think it will help,” Lemoine said of the tax vote.

Others said that while they were interested in the local races, they also wanted to make sure they had their say in the races potentially with national implications.

“I’ve got to make sure my values are represented,” said James Baughman, 42, of Oak Grove, who considered himself a regular voter.

One woman also said she was most focused on the local races, including a constitutional amendment that would require unanimous jury verdicts for noncapital felonies and the election for Secretary of State. Shannon Santiesteban of Prairieville said the Secretary of State has the ear of the governor and other top officials

“It’s very important me,” said Santiesteban of position.

A steady stream of voters filed through Northdale Superintendent's Academy off North Sherwood Forest Drive Tuesday afternoon. Many paused at the sample ballots printed outside before casting their vote.

"I'm excited to keep the elephants in charge," said Rodney Watson, 55, as he enjoyed a free donut on his way out of the builiding. "Trump has done more in one year than the last 30 presidents."

But moments after he left, out came 57-year-old Crystal Burks -- his seemingly antithesis. Burks, a black woman, said she was heading to a different polling place because a recent move changed her location.

"I'm going to be voting: Democrat," Burks said. "We really, really do need a change."

She said she wanted to see young, black voters out for the midterms, and has so far been impressed with what she saw.

In that group was 21-year-old Chad Warr, who said he voted for the first time ever on Tuesday. While he just decided he wanted to vote, he said he was particularly interested to support of the second constitutional amendment, which would outlaw non-unanimous juries.

"I feel like everyone should agree if you're sending someone to jail," Warr said.

And most people had their own reasons to come out: one woman who was an army veteran wanted to support republicans who she felt would always stand for the National Anthem, another wanted to allow convicted felons to run for office once they served their time.

As Jackie St. Cyr positioned her two toddlers in front of a 'Vote Here' sign for a photo to send to her dad to prove she fulfilled her civic duty, she explained that being a teacher motivated most of her voting. She felt strongly about her school board member and wants to bring fantasy sports betting to the parish.

"I always exercise my right to vote," St. Cyr said. "I'm hoping the fantasy football act will bring more money to schools."

At the East Ascension High polling site, Gonzales resident James Dupre said he was particularly interested in the Ascension Parish court judge race between Kim Landry and Erin Wiley Lanoux. Dupre said he always comes out to vote in elections.

“Everybody complains about voting, but you can only complain if you vote,” he said. “That’s the only way we have, to make things the way we want.”

Another Gonzales voter at the high school cafeteria polling place, Edward Johnson, who was watching the parish court judge race, as well as the races for several contested seats on the Ascension Parish School Board, said he hopes that young people come out to vote.

“It’s a privilege to vote,” Johnson said.

“If they don’t vote, they don’t have a word, really” in how things are, he said.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. across the state. Anyone who is on line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. For more information on where to vote and what's on the ballot, click here for New Orleans and here for Baton Rouge.

Louisianans were still voting Tuesday, but Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is already looking to December, when her administration will ask residents to approve a half-cent sales tax to fund parish road improvements. Broome said she was holding back from promoting the measure because she didn’t want to confuse voters on when the matter would go on the ballot. Now the campaign will step up.

“Now we’re going to go full throttle ,” she said before pitching the MovEBR plan to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber over lunch Tuesday.

In Tuesday’s elections, Broome was an enthusiastic supporter of amendment two on unanimous juries, saying it will replace antiquated law and move Louisiana in a positive direction. She praised local congressmen Garret Graves and Cedric Richmond, who represent the area well, Broome said. She expected both to sail to re-election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Advocate staff writers Ellyn Couvillion, David Mitchell, Caroline Grueskin, Grace Toohey and Steve Hardy contributed to this report.