Members of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards campaign team have joined a newly formed Super PAC to support Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins' bid to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy in the November elections.

The formation of a Super PAC is another indication that a previously quiet reelection campaign for Cassidy, considered a “safe Republican” seat by political handicappers, is fast becoming more competitive. The election is Nov. 3 with early voting from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27. A Dec. 5 runoff is scheduled, if needed.

Around the country, Democrats are mounting well-funded challenges of Republicans once considered shoo-ins. Democrats need to flip five seats – four if Joe Biden wins the presidential race – to win a majority in the GOP-controlled U.S. Senate.

“Washington’s efforts to combat the coronavirus shows how completely broken it is, and Sen. Cassidy continues to turn his back on the people of Louisiana during this dangerous time,” Better Road Louisiana co-chairs, state Reps. Mandie Landry and Matthew Willard, both New Orleans Democrats, said Wednesday in a prepared statement. “Sen. Cassidy, of all people, should know better as a medical professional. He has voted time and again to rip health care away from people with pre-existing conditions and eliminate programs like Medicaid expansion, which has been a lifeline for working people during this pandemic.”

Super PACs are political action committees that can raise unlimited money from individuals, corporations, labor unions and others. Super PACs can spend those funds to support candidates as long as the groups don’t coordinate or contribute to the candidates.

Of the 14 opponents to Cassidy’s reelection to a second term, Perkins is the only elected official. A West Point grad, who has led units in combat, and a Harvard Law School grad, Perkins has received endorsements from national Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, and former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

But no African American has won a statewide election in Louisiana since 1887, at the end of Reconstruction. And Perkins is only the seventh Democratic elected official to run for an office elected statewide in the past decade, which saw three gubernatorial, three U.S. Senate, and more than 20 races for state agency heads, like Attorney General. Edwards is the only winner.

Many of the krewe that helped Edwards win in 2015 and again in 2019 is working with Better Road Louisiana.

They include: