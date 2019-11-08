An attack ad in the governor’s race was pulled from airwaves Friday after claiming Gov. John Bel Edwards' military buddy landed a contract worth up to $65 million, even though the contract was never awarded to any company.
Truth in Politics, a 501(c)(4) co-founded by GOP donor Lane Grigsby, launched the attack ad, which claims that after Edwards was elected, “backroom deals begin” and that his roommate at West Point, Murray Starkel, “lands a state contract worth up to $65 million.”
But the contract in question, for coastal restoration work, was never awarded to any of the four bidders who were deemed qualified, including Starkel’s firm, Ecological Service Partners, LLC.
Chip Kline, chair of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority board, said in a statement that the organization “has never issued Mr. Starkel, nor his company, a contract of any kind.” Starkel’s firm was one of four companies that submitted proposals for the work but CPRA announced at a meeting in August it was not awarding the contract to any of the proposers, he added. His office sent a letter CPRA sent to Starkel notifying him the contract would not be awarded.
“False allegations like these are not productive and call into question the integrity of the coastal program which receives overwhelming bipartisan support. This is an unnecessary distraction from the important work we are doing to protect and restore our coast,” Kline said in a statement.
Edwards’ campaign sent a letter to TV stations in New Orleans, where the ad is running, asking for it to be taken down. The campaign said WDSU pulled the ad. The station did not immediately return messages seeking comment. Cox Media replaced the ad with a new one Truth in Politics sent, according to emails.
Truth in Politics spokesman Jay Connaughton, in a lengthy statement, said “just highlighting one project that didn’t move forward is misleading,” and called the deal “shady.” The ad only references the $65 million project, however.
It was not immediately clear what changes were made in the new ad sent to stations.