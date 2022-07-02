U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers Jr. says the solution to the U.S. Supreme Court’s anti-abortion ruling is to add more justices to the court.
If President Joe Biden doesn’t do that, he should face a primary challenge if he runs for re-election in 2024, Chambers, a Democrat from Baton Rouge, said on a nationally syndicated radio show on Tuesday.
Egged on by one of the three Black hosts, Chambers also called the Republican Party “the Klan” and said Herschel Walker, the former NFL running back who is a Senate candidate in Georgia, “is just a Black-faced Klan member. That’s it.”
Chambers’ comments on The Breakfast Club, a popular talk radio program in New York City, add further evidence that he has staked out the left end of the political spectrum as one of three Democrats challenging the re-election of U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican. The primary is Nov. 8, with a Dec. 10 runoff if necessary.
The other two Democrats are Luke Mixon, a former Navy fighter pilot who now flies for Delta Air Lines. He has the endorsement of Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Mixon declined to comment on Chambers’ remarks.
The other Democrat is Syrita Steib, executive director of Operation Restoration, which tries to help women find jobs and housing as they leave prison.
“Much like Sen. Kennedy, attention-seeking comments have characterized Chambers’ political career,” Steib said in a statement. “Whether it’s labeling Herschel Walker a ‘Black-faced Klan member,’ calling for Biden to be primaried, or misleading voters by painting false pictures about his previous elections, my opponent is more concerned with making incendiary comments on national radio and TV than taking any actual steps to make the lives of Louisiana’s families better.
“This election shouldn’t be about who can make the most noise or cause the most controversy. It should be about electing candidates with the experience and drive to make Louisiana a better place for everyone.”
Chambers has been the highest profile Democrat in the race so far thanks to his provocative actions. In one online ad, he smoked marijuana and called for decriminalizing small possession of the drug. In another, he burned a Confederate flag and decried a history of racism in the United States. In a third, he used a handgun to shoot at cut outs of Klan figures.
During the radio interview, Chambers said he could defeat Kennedy by energizing voters who have stayed home during previous elections.
He denounced the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying, “I can’t tell if it’s 2022 or 1873 … This is step one. Every black and brown person – if white men will take the rights of their own women and daughters away, what about you?”
The solution, Chambers added, “is we have to pack the court.”
He noted that changing the Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster and add more justices would require Biden’s support.
“If we do not see what we want, then he needs to be challenged in 2024,” Chambers said. “He needs to be primaried.”
Still, when asked by one of the hosts why people should vote again for Biden, Chambers replied, “Even on his worst day, he’s better than the other garbage we have.”
Chambers also had little good to say about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon who voted consistently to uphold the rights of women, workers and other Democratic causes during 27 years as a Supreme Court justice – but then died in 2020 at 87. This gave President Donald Trump and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell the opportunity to replace her with Amy Coney Barrett from Metairie, who voted to overrule Roe v. Wade and has sided with the conservative majority on several other major cases this year.
Ginsburg “should have retired,” Chambers said, when President Barack Obama could have replaced her with a like-minded justice. “She stayed on the court for selfish reasons in my opinion. And nobody wants to say that. Did she do some great things while she was on the court? Yes, but a broke clock can be right twice a day.”