SHREVEPORT – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, preparing for a rally by President Donald Trump against him in Lake Charles on the eve of Saturday’s election, hit back late Wednesday, saying voters should not look to a “dysfunctional” Washington, D.C. for inspiration.
“Quite frankly, the reason he’s coming is my opponents have failed to inspire the people of Louisiana and excite them,” Edwards said after the final televised debate in the race in Shreveport. “So he’s doing what the party expects of him, to come to Louisiana to try to gin up excitement, but at the end of the day he’s going to have to say, ‘vote for one of these two guys.’ I just don’t think that’s going to work.”
Trump's rally will bookend a week of heavy attacks made by Edwards’ GOP rivals, and the his support for the governor’s opponent has long been considered by Republicans as a not-so-secret weapon for beating the incumbent Democrat. But the president, like many in the party so far, is not expected to endorse either Republican, and has instead offered up his support for both Congressman Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone.
Edwards sought to play up his working relationship with the president at the debate Wednesday night at the KSLA studios, reiterating his oft-repeated line that he’s visited Trump nine times since being elected. He sidestepped a question posed by Rispone about why he voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, as he tried to keep the focus on state issues.
“We should not be looking to Washington right now for inspiration,” Edwards said afterwards. “They are so dysfunctional and they are so rigidly partisan. It’s just not working for the country. Louisiana, now that we’re finally on the move again, and making progress, the very last thing we should do is take cues from Washington, D.C.”
Trump has tweeted about the race a few times in the past week, saying both Republicans are “both great” and calling Edwards a “Nancy Pelosi/Chuck Schumer Democrat.” He will rally at the James E. Sudduth Coliseum in Lake Charles at 7 p.m. Friday, less than a day before polls open Saturday.
The GOP is hoping to keep Edwards from winning more than 50% in Saturday’s open primary, where all candidates appear on the same ballot. If Edwards exceeds 50%, he wins the election, but if not, he will face either Rispone or Abraham in a Nov. 16 runoff election.
To do that, Republicans are hoping to tie Edwards to a national Democratic party that has fared poorly in Louisiana; Trump won the state by 20 points in 2016. Edwards breaks with the national party on issues like abortion rights and gun control.
Rispone and Abraham have both tied themselves to Trump, and Rispone made it a central part of his introduction to voters through TV advertising. The two are polling neck and neck, though several independent polls have shown Rispone, who poured $11.5 million of his own money into the race, is beating Abraham.