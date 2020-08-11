Baton Rouge City Court runoff candidate Johnell Matthews can remain on Saturday's ballot despite turning 70 before last month's coronavirus-delayed primary election, a state judge ruled Tuesday.

Matthews' opponent is Whitney Higginbotham Greene, 49.

Matthews was 69 when she qualified in January to run in what was to be an April 4 primary election with a possible May runoff, but the pandemic and resulting statewide stay-at-home order twice pushed that date back.

Matthews, a Democrat, turned 70 in early June, then placed a close second to Greene, a Republican, in the July 11 primary.

The Louisiana Constitution sets a mandatory retirement age of 70 for judges -- but it allows them to serve out the remainder of their terms if they reach that age while in office.

Last week, local resident and taxpayer Donald Luther Jr. filed a state court lawsuit seeking to halt the election, remove Matthews' name from the ballot and have Greene declared the winner.

District Judge William Morvant denied that request Tuesday. He said any challenge to Matthews' candidacy had to be filed by Jan. 17, a week after she qualified, but no challenge was filed by that deadline.

Matthews, the wife of former East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman Johnnie Matthews, has insisted she should not be penalized for a pandemic pushing the election date beyond her 70th birthday.

Greene contends Matthews would not be able to serve, because of her age, if she wins.

Greene is the daughter of state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham and retired Judge Leo Higginbotham, and sister of 19th Judicial District Court Judge Beau Higginbotham.

Greene has been on leave from her position as an assistant state attorney general during the campaign.

Matthews has 18 years of legal experience in Louisiana and Mississippi.

The Louisiana Supreme Court last month upheld the state's mandatory judicial retirement age, a ruling that caused Toni Higginbotham to withdraw her candidacy for another 1st Circuit term because she is 74.

The Supreme Court's decision came in the consolidated cases of 19th Judicial District Court Judge Janice Clark, 73, and New Orleans Megistrate Judge Harry Cantrell, 72, who were hoping to run again despite their ages. The high court said they could not seek another term.

In the case of another 19th JDC judge who has been hospitalized with the coronavirus since early July and was unable to personally sign his qualifying papers by the July 24 deadline, the Supreme Court ruled that day that the pandemic should not knock Richard "Chip" Moore out of his re-election bid.

Moore has since signed the papers. One of his two opponents has dropped out of the race.

Greene received 32% of the vote in the July primary. Matthews garnered 28%. The other candidates in that race were Greg Cook, Donald Dobbins and Jonathan Holloway, Sr.

The City Court Division C seat was vacated last fall when City Court Judge Tarvald Smith won the 19th JDC Division A seat that was left open when Judge Todd Hernandez retired last year. The term expires at the end of 2024.