Candidates for Secretary of State promised Monday to remove a taint of scandal that the interim holder of that office says doesn’t really exist.

“They are solely trying to create baloney,” Interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, R-Baton Rouge, told the Press Club of Baton Rouge about complaints that he mishandled the contract bidding process to replace 10,000 voting machines. Two losing bidders claimed the third bidder won because of changes in the specifications. The process is under review as Ardoin says is often the case with large contracts and few bidders.

But the election is being held because Tom Schedler resigned in May after allegations of sexual impropriety with an employee came to light in a lawsuit. The legal action was settled on undisclosed terms last week.

Ardoin, who was Schedler’s chief assistant for the past eight years, took over the office on a promise he wouldn’t run for the final year in his boss’s term. He became the front runner – and main target for his opponents – when he abruptly changed his mind saying the eight other candidates lacked the experience to become the state’s chief elections officer as the nation deals with computer hacking and with a major election for governor coming up next year.

“Here’s some mayo for that baloney … Keep your word. So next time around we don’t have to doubt it,” said state Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, an ordained Baptist minister who says he’s the most conservative candidate in the race.

“I can bring trust back to the office,” said Democratic candidate Renee Fontenot Free, who has served as first assistant secretary of state under Fox McKeithen and Al Ater. “It’s important that we keep partisan politics out of this office … It is an administrative job,” she said.

Republican state Rep. Julie Stokes, of Kenner, said as a certified public accountant, she is trained to review internal procedures and would start such an audit immediately upon taking office. “I have a plan to remove the taint of scandal from this office,” she said.

Turkey Creek Mayor Heather Cloud, also a Republican, said she is a no-nonsense business owner and government official. “We need a Secretary of State who can inspire people to be involved” and vote in elections, she said.

Former state Sen. A.G. Crowe, R-Pearl River and the other candidate who has raised money for the campaign, was unable to attend because of an unexpected death in the family. He sent his former Senate colleague, Elbert Guillory, R-Opelousas, whose brief statement of support focused on Crowe’s religious background and reputation for integrity.

Early voting in the election begins Oct. 23. If nobody wins a majority in the Nov. 6 ballot, the top two vote-getters will meet in a Dec. 8 runoff.

