Councilman Matt Watson has been ordered by a judge to pay Campus Federal Credit Union roughly $8,400 after defaulting in September 2019 on a $15,300 loan.
The judgement was rendered Aug. 30, though Watson, a candidate for mayor-president, said in an interview that he wasn't made aware of the ruling until he saw posts referencing the decision on social media this week.
"This is an issue that I'll resolve on my own without needing anyone else's help," Watson said.
The lawsuit was first filed in October 2019, though a ruling was delayed after officials repeatedly failed to serve him paperwork. He was finally served in March 2020, court records indicate, at his City Hall office.
Watson, who owns a consulting firm, said the ruling is not a reflection of his financial situation, though he noted that a number of "hardworking men and women all over this community" are suffering due to coronavirus-related restrictions.
Watson is among six people challenging Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in the Nov. 3 primary.