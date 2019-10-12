Incumbent Sherman Mack has retained his position as the state Representative for District 95, with an overwhelming win over challenger Robin Parrott, according to complete but unofficial election results.

Mack, a Republican attorney, was up against political newcomer and Democrat Parrott, a stay-at-home mom of four kids and former Livingston Parish school teacher, to represent an area in the northern portion of Livingston Parish including Livingston and Albany, up to the St. Helena Parish border.

Mack has held the seat since 2011, but this will be his last term due to term limits barring him from another campaign in this seat.

Like almost all candidates vying to represent an area of Livingston Parish, both Parrott and Mack said prior to the election that the 2016 flood would drive some of their focus in the Legislature.

Mack previously said his focus going forward will be solutions like addressing culverts around Interstate 12 and studying the impact of having I-12, U.S. 190 and railroad tracks all running through the parish.

Parrott's campaign, however, had focused more on education, addiction and mental health resources, and environmental incentives.

---

Sherman Mack

Age: 47

Party: Republican

Occupation: Attorney