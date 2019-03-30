Denise Amoroso has secured her seat on the Metro Council until Dec. 31, 2020 — the remaining time left on her late husband's four-year term.
The Republican secured 78 percent of the vote in Saturday's election, to 22 percent for her opponent, Democrat Brendan Csaposs.
With all 22 precincts reporting, Amoroso got 2,378 votes to 677 for Csaposs. Unofficial turnout was just 14 percent for the election.
Amoroso's husband, Buddy Amoroso, died in the middle of his second term. An SUV crashed into the bicycle he was riding in West Feliciana Parish in June.
She has been serving as the District 8 representative by appointment of the Metro Council since his death, an issue that became a point of contention at one point on the 12-member body.
District 8 is bounded by Old Jefferson/Tiger Bend Road to the south, O'Neal Lane to the east, South Old Hammond Highway to the north and areas between Coursey Boulevard, Airline Highway and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard to the west.
Democrats on the council wanted to block her appointment in the hope of adding another Democrat who could end the Republican's majority voting block by evenly splitting the party representation on the Metro Council.
The 61-year-old widow has pledged to continue her husband's legacy of service to the community by focusing on crime, infrastructure improvement and smart growth in the district. She has also expressed interest in encouraging business growth and increasing opportunities for industry, which likely helped her pick up an endorsement from the political action committee for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
Her opponent marketed himself to voters as a fresh voice who wanted to shepherd policy that would have created equality and civil liberties for the parish's LGBTQ and minority residents as well as concentrating on the district's infrastructure needs and prolonged recover in the aftermath on the 2016 floods.
Advocate staff writer Jacqueline DeRobertis contributed to this article.