The five-candidate race for the District 71 state Representative seat in Livingston Parish has been whittled down to two candidates headed for a runoff.

Current Livingston Parish School Board president Buddy Mincey garnered the most votes by a long margin, but he didn't reach the 50% plus one vote needed to secure the seat outright, according to complete but unofficial returns from the Secretary of State's office.

Mincey, a Republican, now faces Democrat Lori Callais in the Nov. 16 runoff for the seat currently held by J. Rogers Pope, who was term-limited in the position. Pope continued his run in the Legislature, though, narrowly securing the State Senator position for the 13th Senatorial District during Saturday's election.

The district covers parts of western Livingston Parish encompassing Denham Springs and Walker.

Callais, a retired school teacher and grandmother was the only Democrat to enter the race, along with four Republicans in attorney Ivy Graham, former Walker councilman Jonathan Davis, current Denham Springs councilman Robert Poole and Mincey.

Ahead of election day, all candidates referenced the historic 2016 flood and the ongoing recovery as a major driver in the region, followed by drainage and infrastructure to fuel growth.

Callais previously said her priorities include raising pay for teachers and law enforcement, as well as pushing for mental health and drug abuse resources.

Mincey has served as the school board's chair for the last nine years and has managed finances through its budget and goals committee, but his professional history is in the petrochemical industry.

The runoff will be held Nov. 16.

For full election results, see https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/graphical

---

Name: Lori Callais

Age: 59

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Retired Livingston Parish school teacher

Name: Buddy Mincey

Age: 50

Party: Republican

Occupation: Safety director, VOLKS Constructors