Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins gained a coveted endorsement in his underdog campaign to unseat U.S. Senate Bill Cassidy, a Republican.
Former President Barack Obama included Perkins in his list of preferred Democratic candidates nationwide in the November elections.
Perkins was the only Louisiana candidate endorsed by Obama.
“They’re dedicated to shoring up and strengthening our democracy, a project that’s going to take time and require all of us — but it begins by electing Democrats right now,” Obama said of those he’s supporting. “So, give these candidates your vote — and vote early if you can, either by mail or in person.”
Perkins said it was “an honor” to serve in the Army while Obama was president, “and it's an honor to have his support as we fight for working families across Louisiana.”
A West Point graduate, Perkins is a combat veteran who also graduated Harvard Law School.
Perkins’ campaign has raised $1 million. He also has been endorsed by Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, a U.S. senator from California; presidential contenders Sens Cory Booker, of New Jersey, and Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts; former U.S. Sen. J. Bennett Johnston, of Louisiana; the Louisiana Democratic Party Executive Committee; and the Louisiana AFL-CIO.