Republican Congressman Clay Higgins has endorsed his colleague Ralph Abraham in his bid for governor, becoming the first member of Louisiana's GOP congressional delegation to pick sides between Abraham and the other major Republican in the race, Eddie Rispone.
Higgins said in a statement that Abraham, a congressman representing north Louisiana, is "the righteous candidate."
"It has become clear. The path to recovery for Louisiana has now been illuminated. Ralph Abraham is a solid conservative, a dependable ally to President Trump, a very, very good man... and he is my friend," Higgins said. "He will defeat John Bel Edwards and the liberal machine. He will bring jobs and economic growth back to Louisiana. We, the people of Louisiana need Ralph Abraham as our next governor. He is my brother. He has my full support."
Until now, Louisiana's Republicans in Congress have been silent on who they are supporting in the Oct. 12 primary, when Abraham, a congressman representing north Louisiana, will appear on the ballot alongside Rispone and incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat.
Higgins' endorsement comes a day after Rispone launched an attack ad against fellow Republican Abraham, a move that rankled some Republicans who fear a similar scenario to 2015, when Republicans waged a brutal primary battle that left David Vitter weakened in a runoff with Edwards. Vitter, a former U.S. senator who was hampered by a prostitution scandal, was defeated handily by Edwards.
On conservative radio host Moon Griffon's show recently, Higgins was noncommittal about which Republican he would support, and said he has seen polling data that worried him about whether a Republican can win or whether Edwards will win the election outright in the primary.
Rispone, co-founder of industrial construction firm ISC Constructors, has self-funded his campaign, pouring more than $11.5 million of his own personal money into the race and blitzing the TV airwaves.
But he has stalled in the polls at third place, despite vastly outspending his Republican opponent. Abraham has far less money to spend than Rispone or Edwards, with $1.4 million on hand.
The three candidates will face off in the first televised debate of the race on Thursday. If no candidate wins more than 50% in the Oct. 12 primary, the top two will advance to a runoff on Nov. 16.