In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, chairman of the House GOP delegation, speaks to the House Ways and Means Committee about his sales tax proposal, in Baton Rouge, La. Harris, who helped lead clashes with Gov. John Bel Edwards last term said Wednesday, March 4, 2020, he is running for Louisiana's 5th District congressional seat. Harris announced his entrance into the race a week after Republican incumbent Ralph Abraham said he would not seek a fourth term representing the district that includes northeast and much of central Louisiana.