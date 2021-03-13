Having a Democrat as president means job opportunities in Washington for some Democrats in Louisiana.
Eva Kemp, who is from Hammond, is now the director of presidential correspondence for the Biden administration. In that job, Kemp will oversee letters sent out by President Joe Biden.
In 2020, Kemp managed the Biden campaign’s direct mail program after earlier working for the failed campaign of former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
Before that, Kemp spent several years helping elect pro-charter school candidates in Louisiana at Democrats for Election Reform. She also served as a legislative assistant to then-U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu. Kemp is an LSU graduate.
Clinton’s Shalanda Young is a “very serious candidate” to be President Biden’s nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said last week, according to The Hill, a trade publication. A Baton Rouge native who grew up in nearby Clinton, Young has received backing from Democratic leaders, the Congressional Black Caucus, and the New Democratic Coalition.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Loyola University New Orleans and a Master of Health Administration from Tulane University, then moved to Washington in 2001 where she worked her way up through the staff of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee.
Zach Butterworth has followed his former boss, Cedric Richmond, into the Biden administration.
Butterworth now directs private sector engagement in the Office of Public Engagement, which Richmond heads. In his position, Butterworth is promoting Biden’s agenda to the business community.
Butterworth left the law firm of Adams & Reese in New Orleans to take the job. Before that, he served as a senior aide to then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu and, like Kemp, served a stint as an aide to Sen. Landrieu.
Butterworth, who graduated from LSU as an undergrad and from Loyola’s law school, served as a senior counsel to Richmond during Richmond’s first three years in the House.
Richard Carbo has also moved to Washington, but not to work for the Biden administration.
Carbo, who managed Gov. John Bel Edwards’ re-election campaign in 2019, is now chief of staff to Carolyn Bourdeaux, a freshman from suburban Atlanta who was the only Democrat to win a Republican House seat in 2020.
Carbo, who is from Alexandria, initially served as Edwards’ communications director, then became deputy chief of staff and finally ran the re-election campaign.
Like Kemp, he, too, spent the early part of 2020 working for Bloomberg’s presidential campaign as the state director. He, too, is an LSU grad.
Carbo’s maternal grandfather was Camille Gravelle, who was executive counsel for governors Earl K. Long, John McKeithen and Edwin Edwards.