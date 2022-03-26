Complete but unofficial results Saturday show Ex-LSU baseball player Jordan Faircloth and former federal prosecutor Brad Myers heading to an April 30 runoff in their race for a seat on the 19th Judicial District Court.
The two Republican lawyers are vying to replace retired 19th JDC Judge William Morvant, a Republican who served on the Baton Rouge state court from 1997 until the end of last year.
The winner will serve the remainder of Morvant's unexpired Division E term, which doesn't end until the close of 2026. Division E includes south Baton Rouge and southeast East Baton Rouge Parish.
Faircloth, 40, pitched on the LSU baseball team that won the SEC regular season title in 2003 and advanced to the College World Series that same year and in 2004. He has practiced law in Baton Rouge since 2008, and his litigation practice at Taylor, Wellons, Politz & Duhe includes premises liability claims, insurance and contractual disputes, personal injury defense, collection matters and construction disputes.
Myers, 65, has been practicing law since 1982 and served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Baton Rouge from 1983 to '87 before joining the Kean Miller law firm in 1987. He was a partner in the firm for 31 years before transitioning to a senior counsel position to run for judge. He continues to serve as general counsel for the Louisiana Municipal Association.
Faircloth said the skyrocketing violent crime in the parish concerns him and motivated him to run for the vacant 19th JDC seat.
Myers said the retirement of Morvant and several other 19th JDC judges since 2019 has cost the court more than 125 years of combined judicial experience, something that concerns him. He called experience "probably the most important factor" in the judicial election.