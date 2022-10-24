From left, Bobby Clark, Larry Kelly and Andre Johnson work together as voting machines are rolled out and loaded onto trucks outside the East Baton Rouge Parish voting machine warehouse, each load accompanied by 'Vote Here' signs, Friday, November 15, 2019 for delivery to polling places for election voting on Saturday. In background is Secretary of State's Office election technician Zack Guillory is in background. A total of 735 machines were expected to go out, according to district manager Gerrical Daniels.