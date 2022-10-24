Early voting opens Tuesday for the Nov. 8 Louisiana open congressional primary election and runs through Tuesday, Nov. 1. Polls are closed Sunday, Oct. 30.
Voters statewide will consider a U.S. Senate primary and eight constitutional amendments. All voters in the Baton Rouge area will have a congressional race on the ballot. All area parishes except West Feliciana have local races. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates and issues.
Races not decided Nov. 8 will be settled in a runoff Saturday, Dec. 10.
Polls open at 7 a.m. Saturday and close at 8 p.m. Voters in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
A list of early voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting; please note that hours may be different at satellite offices.
Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.
Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.
Statewide
U.S. Senate
Beryl A. Billiot, NP
Gary Chambers, Jr., D
Devin Lance Graham, R
"Xan" John, Other
John Kennedy, R
W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson, NP
Bradley McMorris, I
MV "Vinny" Mendoza, D
"Luke" Mixon, D
Salvador P. Rodriguez, D
Aaron C. Sigler, L
Syrita Steib, D
Thomas Wenn, Other
Constitutional Amendment No. 1
Modifies the maximum amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in equities
Constitutional Amendment No. 2
Expands property tax exemptions for homestead exemption property for veterans with disabilities
Constitutional Amendment No. 3
Allows classified civil service employees to support election of family members to public office
Constitutional Amendment No. 4
Authorizes a political subdivision to waive charges for water under certain circumstances
Constitutional Amendment No. 5
Provides relative to property tax millage rate adjustments and maximum authorized millage rates
Constitutional Amendment No. 6
Limits the increase in assessed value of certain property following reappraisal in Orleans Parish
Constitutional Amendment No. 7
Provides relative to the prohibition of involuntary servitude and administration of criminal justice
Constitutional Amendment No. 8
Removes requirement of annual certification of income for certain eligible disabled homeowners
Multi-parish
U.S. Congress, 2nd District
(includes all or portions of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist and West Baton Rouge parishes)
Troy A. Carter, D
"Dan" Lux, R
U.S. Congress, 5th District
(In the Baton Rouge area includes portions of East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee and St. Helena parishes, plus all or portions of 15 parishes in central and northern Louisiana)
Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, D
Allen Guillory, R
Walter Earl Huff, D
Julia Letlow, R
Hunter Pullen, R
U.S. Congress, 6th District
(includes all or portions of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Lafourche, Livingston, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne and West Baton Rouge parishes.)
Brian Belzer, R
Rufus Holt Craig, Jr., L
Garret Graves, R
1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 1st District, Division D
(includes Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. Mary, Terrebonne and West Baton Rouge parishes)
Tanner Magee, R
Steven Miller, R
Public Service Commission, District 3
(includes Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist and West Baton Rouge parishes)
Lambert C. Boissiere III, D
Willie Jones, D
Davante Lewis, D
Gregory Manning, D
Jesse T. Thompson, D
State Senator, 17th District
(includes all or part of Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Martin, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes)
Caleb Seth Kleinpeter, R
Jeremy S. LaCombe, D
Kirk Rousset, R
Single-parish races
ASSUMPTION
School Board, Ward 1
Honoray "Lew" Lewis, D
Nikki C. Patterson, I
School Board, Ward 4
Electa Fletcher Mickens, D
Chelsie Rodrigue, I
School Board, Ward 5
Amy Blanchard, R
Joshua Hebert, NP
Jesse Robertson, D
School Board, Ward 6
Carl B. Franklin, D
Ray "Nick" Nicholas, D
Daniel "Jack" Washington, D
Napoleonville Aldermen
(3 to be elected)
Kia Converse, D
Velma C. Jupiter, D
Deshae Rhodes, D
Floyd Truehill, Sr., D
April Williams, D
ASCENSION
School Board, District 4, Seat A
Marty J. Bourgeois, R
Jennifer Miranda, I
School Board, District 5, Seat A
John DeFrances, R
James J. Moore, R
School Board, District 7, Seat A
Karen Hays Braud, R
Joey Cernich, Sr., R
Wade Schexnaydre, R
EAST BATON ROUGE
1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 1st District, Division G
Hunter Greene, R
Beau Higginbotham, R
"Don" Johnson, D
19th Judicial District Judge, ES 2, Division G
Dele Adebamiji, D
Gail Horne Ray, D
Adam Kwentua, D
"Steve" Myers, R
Zachary City Judge
David Conachen, R
Lawrence "L.T." Dupre, R
John C. Hopewell III, D
East Baton Rouge School Board, District 1
Kimberly Bainguel, D
Mark Bellue, R
Baker School Board, District 1
Elaine G. Davis, D
Linda B. Perkins, D
Central School Board, District 1
Jeffery LaCour, D
Jason Leaphart, R
Joshua S. Schopp, R
Zachary School Board, District 1
Kyle Watson, R
Gaynell Young, D
East Baton Rouge School Board, District 2
Dadrius Lanus, D
Vereta Lee, D
Zachary School Board, District 2
Cynthia Bentley, I
Ryan Talbot, R
Charles A. Thompson, R
East Baton Rouge School Board, District 3
Carla Powell, D
Jamie Robinson, D
Bernadette Thomas, D
Baker School Board, District 3
Joyce Burges, D
Desiree Collins, NP
East Baton Rouge School Board, District 4
Tebbe Jackson, D
Monique Wicks Robinson, D
Shashonnie Steward, D
Central School Board, District 4
"Nick" Carmena, R
Kimberly "Kim" Powers, R
Baker School Board, District 4
Shemeatric Coleman, D
Monique Butler Porche, D
East Baton Rouge School Board, District 5
Cliff Lewis, D
Evelyn Ware-Jackson, D
Central School Board, District 5
Michael Davis, R
Christopher D. de Pierne, NP
Zachary School Board, District 5
Laura Freeman, R
Jordan Watkins, NP
East Baton Rouge School Board, District 6
Jill Dyason, R
"Nathan" Rust, R
Zachary School Board, District 6
Nicole Jarreau, R
Elecia Brown "Lisa" Lathon, D
East Baton Rouge School Board, District 7
"Cathy" Carmichael, D
Michael Gaudet, R
Gloria Wall, R
Central School Board, District 7
Carol Burton-Norwood, R
Christy Carriere Sloan, R
"Jeannie" Spell, R
Zachary School Board, District 7
Andrew Gaines, R
Natasha Hayes, D
East Baton Rouge School Board, District 8
Connie Bernard*, R
Joseph Britt, I
"Katie" Kennison, D
*-Bernard has withdrawn but her name will still appear on ballots.
East Baton Rouge School Board, District 9
Pamela Taylor Johnson, D
Patrick Martin, R
David Tatman, R
Central Mayor
David Barrow, R
Wade Evans, R
Zachary Mayor
David McDavid, R
Francis Nezianya, NP
Laura O'Brien, R
Central Chief of Police
Roger Corcoran, R
James Salsbury, R
Zachary Chief of Police
Darryl "Schuster" Lawrence, Sr., I
Justin Nevels, I
Ty Stephens, R
Robert Williams III, D
Central City Council, at large
(2 to be elected)
Donnie Fuslier, I
Aaron K. McKinney, R
Joshua Roy, R
Central City Council, District 2
Ray Ashford, R
Jack "J.D." Lavergne III, R
Central City Council, District 3
"Kim" Fralick, I
Perry Whitney, R
Central City Council, District 5
Vanda Mannino, R
Briton Myer, R
Zachary City Council, District 1
Freida Morris, I
"Jeff" Ponder, I
Brandy Westmoreland, R
Zachary City Council, District 2
Lisa Frosch, R
John LeBlanc, R
Zachary City Council, District 4
James Graves, R
Mindy Slaughter, R
Sharon "Mrs. T" Turner, D
Zachary City Council, District 5
Jennifer Boyd, R
Taquila Jones, D
Lael Montgomery, D
Mosquito and Rodent Control
10-year property tax renewal at 1.06 mills
Brownsfield Fire Protection District No. 3
10-year property tax renewal at 10 mills
Central Fire Protection District No. 4, Proposition 1 of 2
10-year property tax renewal at 10 mills
Central Fire Protection District No. 4, Proposition 2 of 2
10-year property tax renewal at 4.25 mills
EAST FELICIANA
School Board, District 1
Rufus Nesbitt, D
Bradston Smith, D
Willie Williams, Jr., D
School Board, District 2, Division 1
Peidera Sims, D
Levain T. Woodridge, D
School Board, District 2, Division 2
Tristan George, NP
Patricia C. King, D
School Board, District 3, Division 1
"Mitch" Harrell, D
George Turner, D
Wilson Mayor
Marilyn Broadway, D
Bennie C. Jones, Jr., D
Slaughter Aldermen
(2 to be elected)
"Pam" Allen, R
Adele Fleming, NP
Natasha "Nyki" Paxton, R
Wilson Aldermen
(3 to be elected)
Yvonne Allen, D
Pamela Armstead, D
Harriett T. Sensley, D
Gregory Williams, D
IBERVILLE
School Board, at large
Pauline "Polly" Distefano Higdon, I
John Paul Morgan, R
School Board, District A
Jan Drinkwater, I
Theresa White Roy, R
School Board, District B
Melvin Lodge, D
Catherine Williams, D
School Board, District D
Kayla Tempanaro Huter, D
Daven P. Tullier, R
School Board, District F
Yolanda Butler Laws, D
Claysha "Clay" Williams, D
School Board, District G
Christopher "Chris" Daigle, D
Jasmine Jackson, I
School Board, District H
Michael J. Hebert, Jr., D
Brittany Tillman, D
Maringouin Mayor
Letha K. Butler, I
Cherise D. Gougisha, D
Maurice L. Harris, D
White Castle Mayor
Florida Melancon, D
John Morris III, D
White Castle Chief of Police
Harold Brooks, Jr., D
Mario D. Brown, Sr., D
Maringouin Aldermen
(5 to be elected)
Sherika Anderson, D
Justin Bessix, D
John E. Carriere, D
Dedric Davenport, D
Veronica "Bonnie" Hill, D
Jerome "Gillis" Martin, Jr., D
Edna "Lil Bit" Mitchel, D
Katrell Poole, D
Brian "Gumble" Robinson, D
Garrick Deon Scott, D
Tynesia Scott-Thomas, D
Katie Davenport Watson, D
Sam W. Watson, D
White Castle Aldermen
(5 to be elected)
Mervin "Merv" Allen, Jr., D
Erick "Duck" Batiste, NP
Candice Depron, D
Christine M. Jones, D
Kipp V. Knight, D
Chamarcus D. Lewis, D
Ernie J. Starks, D
Plaquemine Selectman, District II
Michael K. Carlin, Sr., D
Jasmine Carter, D
Dexter Washington, D
Plaquemine Selectman, District VI
Cody Edmond, D
Corey Jenkins, D
Natasha Johnson, D
LIVINGSTON
School Board, District 4
Bradley "Brad" Harris, R
"Jeff" Pendergrass, R
School Board, District 7
Katelyn Lockhart Cockerham, R
Ryan Pope, R
School Board, District 8
"Ron" McMorris, R
Monica Madere Sullivan, R
School Board, District 9
Devin Gregoire, R
"Steve" Link, R
Killian Mayor
Kenny Bayhi, I
Ronald L. Sharp, Sr., R
Killian Aldermen
(2 to be elected)
Brent Ballard, R
Patrick Canal, R
Kimberly Gill, I
Amanda Jacobsen, R
Leon Vicks, D
French Settlement Aldermen
(2 to be elected)
Jeremy Aydell, R
Sean Clouatre, D
Roland Gutbier, R
Paul Matherne, D
Denham Springs Council
(5 to be elected)
Amber Dugas, R
Jim "Jimmy" Gilbert, R
Robert Poole, R
Raphineas "Ray" Riley, D
"Jeff" Wesley, R
Lori Lamm Williams, R
Albany Councilmen
(5 to be elected)
Jerry Glascock, R
Richard Herring, Jr., R
Peter Don Onofry, R
Kimberly Stewart, R
S. Gerald Stilley, R
John Thomas, NP
Melinda Zalson, NP
POINTE COUPEE
School Board, District A
Monica Battley-Fabre, D
Walter Grezaffi, D
School Board, District B
Jared Gibbs, NP
Gene Hendricks, R
School Board, District E
Frank "Frankie" Aguillard, I
Vanessa Holster, R
School Board, District G
Rhondalyn Brisco-White, D
Lisa Loupe D'Aquila, R
Constable, Justice of the Peace District 6
Michael J. Bourgeois, R
Stephen Juge, I
Constable, Justice of the Peace District 8
Joseph "Chinne" Gosserand, Jr., D
Chris Hendrix, D
New Roads Mayor
Cornell Dukes, D
Theron Smith, NP
Morganza Mayor
Charles "Chuck" Landry, D
Clarence "Woots" Wells, D
New Roads Council, at large
Anthony Daisy, D
Cleotha Johnigan, Jr., D
Aimee Moreau, NP
Fordoche Aldermen
(5 to be elected)
Ronnie Bonaventure, Jr., D
Cody Gros, D
Beth Shows LaCombe, D
Kirk J. LaCombe, D
Tori Robillard, R
"Charlie" Sonnier, I
New Roads Council, District 1
(2 to be elected)
Vernell Davis, D
Kiah Ford, NP
James Hunter, D
Joy Nelson, D
New Roads Council, District 2
(2 to be elected)
Kurt G. Kellerman, D
Blake Scheeler, R
Kirk "Clipper" White, R
Morganza Council
(3 to be elected)
Julie Langlois, NP
Elton J. Savoy, Jr., D
S.J. "Boobie" Tuminello, D
Paul Wells, I
Fordoche Municipal Government
10-year property tax renewal at 7 mills
Fire Protection District No. 2
10-year renewal at 4.4 mills
ST. HELENA
School Board, District 1
Joyce Porter, D
Shelia Woodard, D
School Board, District 2
Fagan Davis, Jr., D
Gwendolyn Galmon, D
Lolita Porter, D
Veronica Scott, D
School Board, District 3
Linda Chaney, D
Carmen Overton, D
Montpelier Aldermen
(3 to be elected)
Michael Ard, R
Bradley Davis, R
James Tycer, D
Kevin Washington, D
ST. JAMES
School Board, District 1
Diana "Granny" Cantillo, R
Sandra Jenkins Johnson, D
School Board, District 2
Tim Detillier, D
Darlene Francois Riley, D
School Board, District 4
Elizabeth Wahl Andre, R
Judy Ezidore, D
Marty J. Poche, D
School Board, District 5
Stephanie M. Cooper, D
Dianne Spencer, D
Angela Washington, D
Constable, Justice of the Peace District 4
JoAnn Cola Davis, D
Raymon J. Shorty, D
Gramercy Mayor
Donald Arbuthnot, D
Steven J. Bourgeois, D
Steven "Steve" Nosacka, D
Lutcher Chief of Police
Dwan B. Bowser, D
Darrell Louque, Jr., NP
Marrill McKarry, NP
Lutcher Alderman, at large
Rowdy K. Scott, Jr., D
Barry Weber, R
Gramercy Aldermen, at large
(2 to be elected)
Craig Calcagno, D
Shelly Warren, D
Claude "Clyde" Wiggins, D
Lutcher Alderman, District 1, Division A
Shanrick Burns, D
Danny B. Manuel, D
Gavin J. Webster, D
Gramercy Alderman, District 1
Percy Williams, D
Barbara Woods, D
Gramercy Alderman, District 2
Darren Brack, D
Marshall C. Budd, NP
TANGIPAHOA
School Board, District F
Trent Anthony, R
Kimberly Thibodeaux, R
School Board, District H
Sandra Bailey-Simmons, R
Joseph "Joey" Piazza II, R
Kelly S. Wells, R
School Board, District I
Rose Quave Dominguez, R
Arden Wells, I
Hammond Mayor
Peter Panepinto, R
"Johnny" Pecoraro, D
Darryl Smith, R
Tracy Washington Wells, D
Kentwood Mayor
Rochell D. Bates, D
Tre'Von D. Cooper, I
Irma T. Gordon, D
Independence Aldermen
"Joe" Galofaro, R
Evelyn Mitchell, D
Hammond City Council, District 2
Carlee White Gonzales, R
Claudia Harvey, D
Hammond City Council, District 3
Tanya T. Turner, D
Devon A. Wells, D
Hammond City Council, District 4
Sam DiVittorio, R
Karolyn Pinsel Harrell, I
Hammond City Council, District 5
"Steve" Leon, R
Randy M. Wilson, R
Kentwood Council
(5 to be elected)
Deanna Burton, D
Yolanda "Yogi" Callahan, D
Gary Callihan, D
Desiree "Nikki" Carrier, R
Irma H. Clines, D
Xavier D. Diamond, D
Michael "Mike" Hall, D
Shannon Kazerooni, D
William Lawson, I
Paul Stewart, D
Jakioya Wilkerson, D
John Williams, D
Audrey Winters, D
WEST BATON ROUGE
School Board, District V
Sonceria Brown Evans, D
Terecita Pollard-Pattan, I
Kimberly Wright-Patterson, D
Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Ulyse Godfrey, Sr., D
"Ron" Tetzel, NP
School District No. 3 property tax (parishwide)
10-year renewal at 15 mills
WEST FELICIANA
No parish-only races.