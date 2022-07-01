Lawyers representing Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer III on Friday urged a federal judge to reverse an unusual order that is blocking him from running for re-election this fall.
Weimer and three sheriffs in his Supreme Court district are seeking to overturn a May 4 order by U.S. District Judge John deGravelles in Baton Rouge that stopped the election of all Supreme Court judges, for the time being, at the request of the NAACP’s state chapter and Attorney General Jeff Landry.
The order affects only Weimer now because he is the only justice on the ballot this year. The elections for the Louisiana Supreme Court are staggered with two-year intervals, so the next justice won’t be up for election until 2024.
DeGravelles’ order told each side they had to give an update to him every 45 days. The judge sealed his order.
Weimer and Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne and St. John Parish Mike Tregre all made their motion as private citizens. Weimer, according to a Supreme Court spokesperson, had no advance knowledge of the May 4 order. He declined to comment.
In Friday's hearing, according to a "minute entry," deGravelles said that a federal magistrate judge has to decide whether Weimer and the three sheriffs can intervene in the case to have their petition heard. If the magistrate decides in their favor, then deGravelles will have to determine whether Weimer can go on the ballot this year, while the election stay continues for the other six justices in future years.
Harold Block, a Thibodaux-based attorney who is one of the attorneys representing Weimer and the three sheriffs, said the judges need to decide soon "with qualifying coming up."
Landry's office and Jennifer Nwachukwu and Arthur Thomas, the outside attorneys for the NAACP, did not return phone calls.
Weimer is seeking a third 10-year term on the Supreme Court. The election is on Nov. 8, with qualifying scheduled for July 20-22. His term ends on Dec. 31. What’s unclear is whether he would remain in office if his term ends, and the election is not held.
Known for his unassuming manner, Weimer, 67, was first elected to the Louisiana Supreme Court in 2001 from Thibodaux. He represents the 6th Supreme Court District, which consists of 12 coastal parishes: Assumption, Iberia Lafourche, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, and a portion of the west bank of Jefferson.
When he spoke to the state Legislature in March in his role as chief justice, Weimer noted proudly that he was the son of a gas station owner, and many people never thought he would amount to anything. Instead, he taught law and ethics at Nicholls State University, became a judge in 1993 and a supreme court justice in 2001.
DeGravelles’ May 4 order involves a 2019 lawsuit filed by the NAACP saying that the Supreme Court should add a second Black-majority district in a state where about one-third of the voters are African-Americans. Currently, the Supreme Court has only one Black-majority district, which is represented by Justice Piper Griffin.
So while the NAACP and Landry joined together to support the stay, Landry has opposed the NAACP's effort to create a second Black-majority Supreme Court district.
Landry has consistently fought to keep the same state Supreme Court boundaries, similar to how Republicans in the state Legislature kept only one Black-majority district among Louisiana’s six congressional districts. Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick, of Baton Rouge, rejected that map earlier this month, saying the U.S. Constitution requires Louisiana to have two Black-majority congressional districts. But state lawmakers appealed her ruling, and the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday invalidated her order to give the court time to review the Louisiana case and one in Alabama as well.
On May 2, attorneys for Landry and the NAACP stipulated in a court document that they thought they could resolve their legal dispute through settlement. They noted the dispute has been complicated by population shifts since the Supreme Court boundaries were last drawn 25 years ago. The Legislature failed again to update the district lines during redistricting session in February.
Staff writer Charles Lussier contributed to this report.