East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is heading to a Dec. 5 runoff against former state Rep. Steve Carter.

With all precincts reporting unofficial returns, Broome had 48 percent of the vote, shy of the majority she needed to avoid another contest. Carter had just under 20 percent.

"We just have a little more work to do," Broome said at her election party Tuesday night.

Metro Council member Matt Watson had about 13 percent of the votes counted so far Tuesday night, while businessman Jordan Piazza had 10 percent.

Broome had hoped to reach beyond 50 percent, which would have given her a second term outright. It was considered a difficult task considering that she had six challengers chasing her, but she nearly pulled it off. She had more than 50 percent of the vote in 151 of the parish's 329 precincts.

In addition to winning many precincts in the city of Baton Rouge, she also picked up considerable support in Baker and elsewhere on the Plank Road corridor and also in Gardere and Mayfair. She fared worst in the Central area, picking up fewer than 10 percent of the votes in some precincts.

Carter, meanwhile, fared best in the south half of Baton Rouge, notably areas along Highland and Perkins roads and in and around Shenandoah. There were 123 precincts where he received less than 10 percent of the vote, and no votes at all in 11 precincts.

Also in the race were Republican Frank Smith, Democratic state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle and Independent Baton Rouge attorney E Eric Guirard.

Political analysts said they expected Carter would have a strong showing in the primaries given his name recognition, ties to LSU and record in the state Legislature. Carter was hopeful of support among White conservatives, many of whom supported Broome four years ago.