Louisiana’s low-key U.S. Senate election is winding up with the two main candidates making their final pitches during low-key visits in different parts of the state.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican, and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, his main Democratic challenger, campaigned to little notice on a final weekend that in past years might have brought a flock of TV cameras and reporters to their events.

The biggest question remaining is this: Can Cassidy win a second term on Tuesday in a 15-candidate field by capturing more than 50% of the vote, or will he be forced into a Dec. 5 runoff with Perkins?

Democrats are hopeful about extending the race by another month because they turned out more of their voters during the early voting period than in past elections.

But Roy Fletcher, a veteran Louisiana political consultant, said he believes Republicans will offset that advantage on Tuesday.

“I think you’ll see that a lot of people who didn’t vote early will vote on Election Day,” Fletcher said Sunday. “That will help Cassidy defeat Mr. 50. Because that’s who he’s running against, Mr. 50,” a reference to Cassidy’s threshold for victory.

Mary-Patricia Wray, a political consultant and lobbyist, said one reason for the subdued nature of the Senate race is that the emotional, hard-fought contest for the White House is sucking all of the air out of the room.

“It’s hard to get earned media that’s meaningful and informative unrelated to the presidential race,” Wray said, which is pitting President Donald Trump against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Both the Cassidy and Perkins campaigns are gearing up their get-out-the-vote efforts.

The Louisiana Republican Party has provided 200-plus volunteers to the Cassidy campaign to work phone banks and serve as poll watchers, said Brittney Reed, the party’s executive director.

The Louisiana Democratic Party is “doing a lot of phone-banking, texting and canvassing across the state,” said Katie Bernhardt, the party chair. “We’re doing it with guidelines to protect the health of everyone involved.”

The Secretary of State’s Office is projecting an overall turnout of 69-71%, up from 67.8% in 2016, while pollster and demographer John Couvillon is expecting a 73% turnout this year.

“Donald Trump is the main driver for turnout,” said state Rep. Kyle Green Jr., D-Marrero. “He excites his base, but he also excites Democrats as well.”

Amendment 1, which would enshrine the state’s anti-abortion laws in the state Constitution, and Amendment 5, which would give additional tax giveaways to manufacturing companies, are also expected to push up turnout.

East Baton Rouge Parish, the state’s most populous parish, has a contested race with Mayor-President Sharon Broome running for reelection, while Orleans Parish, ranked third in population, has a competitive campaign for an open district attorney seat.

Another race that should turn out voters will replace U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, a Republican, in a mostly rural district that includes northeast Louisiana and Alexandria.

Besides being overshadowed by the presidential contest, the Senate election has attracted little public attention in part because the coronavirus has discouraged traditional campaigning and in part because Cassidy has followed a cautious front-runner strategy of not engaging with Perkins and minimizing his contact with reporters.

Cassidy has ducked debates and avoided attending campaign forums with Perkins and the two or three other candidates who actually have been campaigning.

The Cassidy campaign has reached voters mostly through a TV ad campaign that has blanketed the airwaves.

The latest campaign filing shows that through Oct. 14, Cassidy had collected $10.9 million compared with $1.7 million for Perkins, who didn’t get into the race until late July.

Cassidy made himself available to reporters for 15 minutes on Saturday after receiving a briefing at the Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center in Gretna on the recovery effort from Hurricane Zeta.

No reporters showed up.

Cassidy toured Lafitte afterward with Ricky Templet, a Jefferson Parish council member-at-large, and the two joined volunteers in handing out food, ice and water to residents who remained without power.

On Sunday, Cassidy made himself available to reporters, once, after attending the morning service at First Bossier Church in Bossier City, a popular stop for conservative candidates.

One local TV station covered the visit.

On Monday, Cassidy will hold “meet and greet” events in Hammond, Mandeville, Kenner and Thibodaux.

Meanwhile, Perkins on Saturday went door to door with Voice of the Experienced, a nonprofit, in Baton Rouge, and met with students supporting him in New Orleans.

On Sunday, Perkins met with supporters in New Orleans and Donaldsonville.

None of the events generated media coverage.

Perkins will stop in New Iberia, Lafayette and Opelousas on Monday.

Cassidy, who did not make himself available for an interview for this story, emailed a statement instead. It said: "For six years, I have worked for the people of Louisiana for real solutions to real problems. My legislation, which has been signed into law, has helped create more jobs, lower the cost of prescription drugs, address issues of mental health, veterans’ suicide, opioid addiction, and secured vital resources for our state to combat COVID-19.”

In an interview, Perkins said he is emphasizing to voters that “we’re in the middle of a public health crisis. We’re in the middle of an economic crisis. Sen. Cassidy has failed us. He failed to point out the severity of the crisis and provide the resources to get through it and the economic crisis. He’s turned his back on the working-class families, the small businesses and the municipalities that make Louisiana strong. Tuesday gives us an opportunity to send Sen. Cassidy a message that we deserve better and that we will get a stronger leader in Washington who will look after our interests, not those of the wealthy, the well-connected and corporations.”