Kanye West was always a long shot candidate for the U.S. presidency, and a long shot candidate he remained Tuesday, where in Louisiana he couldn't even scrape past 1% of the vote.

The rapper and fashion designer garnered 4,430 votes, or 0.23% of the presidential election results in the Pelican State as of 11:10 p.m on Election Night. West received the fourth-highest amount of votes out of 13 contenders allowed on the Louisiana ballot, behind Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen, Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump.

In the New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Acadiana metro parishes reporting 100% of precincts Tuesday night, here's how many votes West won:

Jefferson Parish: 531 votes

St. Tammany Parish: 287 votes

St. Bernard Parish: 49 votes

St. Charles Parish: 63 votes

St. John Parish: 63 votes

Plaquemines Parish: 31 votes

East Baton Rouge Parish: 618 votes

Ascension Parish: 134 votes

East Feliciana Parish: 16 votes

Livingston Parish: 98 votes

Pointe Coupee Parish: 21 votes

Iberville Parish: 57 votes

Tangipahoa Parish: 136 votes

St. Helena Parish: 10 votes

West Baton Rouge Parish: 42 votes

West Feliciana Parish: 15 votes

Lafayette Parish: 256 votes

Acadia Parish: 45 votes

Iberia Parish: 60 votes

St. Martin Parish: 55 votes

Vermilion Parish: 45 votes

St. Landry Parish: 76 votes

The only parish in all three metro areas not reporting at 100% was Orleans Parish.

West filed paperwork with the Louisiana Secretary of State to appear on the presidential ballot back in August as a candidate for "The Birthday Party." His vice presidential candidate was Michelle Tidball.

Soon after showing public support for Trump, West abruptly announced his intentions of running for office. But at that point, it was too late to file for candidacy in several states.

Trump's win in Louisiana was projected quickly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Just after 11 p.m., Trump had earned 61% of the votes, with 61 out of 64 parishes reporting.

For full election results in Louisiana and across the U.S., see AP's election map here.