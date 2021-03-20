The March 20 election is here.
Baton Rouge area residents will head to the polls to vote on a number of local elections and a pair of special elections for seats in the U.S. House.
Polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Anyone who is in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.
Voters are assigned to a specific voting precinct. You can look up your location at the Secretary of State's website by clicking here.
Once you enter your information, click 'My Election Day Voting Location.'
Visit geauxvote.com for more information on candidates.
Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.
MULTi-PARISH RACES
U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District
(Portions of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, St. James and West Baton Rouge parishes, plus the New Orleans area)
Chelsea Ardoin, R
Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste, I
Claston Bernard, R
Troy A. Carter, D
Karen Carter Peterson, D
Gary Chambers Jr., D
Harold John, D
J. Christopher Johnson, D
Brandon Jolicoeur, NP
Lloyd M. Kelly, D
“Greg” Lirette, R
Mindy McConnell, Libertarian
Desiree Ontiveros, D
Jenette M. Porter, D
Sheldon C. Vincent Sr., R
U.S. House, 5th District
(Portions of East Feliciana, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana parishes, plus northeastern Louisiana)
Sandra “Candy” Christophe, D
Chad Conerly, R
“Jim” Davis, NP
Allen Guillory, R
Robert Lansden, R
Julia Letlow, R
Jaycee Magnuson, R
Horace Melton III, R
M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, I
Richard H. Pannell, R
Sancha Smith, R
Errol Victor Sr., R
Ascension
Sorrento Town Council
(5 to be elected)
Randy Anny, D
Wanda LeBlanc Bourgeois, R
Chad Domingue, R
Darnell Gilbert Sr., D
Duane Humphrey, D
Patti Melancon Poche, D
East Baton Rouge
Central City Council, District 1
“Tim” Lazaroe, R
Wayne Messina, R
Livingston
Springfield Aldermen
(5 to be elected)
Tracy Bryson, R
James “Jimmy” Fabre, NP
Gregory Hill, NP
Roy Miller, R
Ronald “Marty” Starkey, R
Hunter Stoetzner, R
Port Vincent Aldermen
(2 to be elected)
Elda “Hootie” Carter, NP
Kolby Frederick, R
Carlton Haycook, R