After going through a three-month fundraising blackout period in the second quarter, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ campaign said it will report $9.62 million cash on hand in the gubernatorial race when reports become public next week.

Edwards’ campaign said it hauled in about $33,000 during the period, most of it from contributions on April 6 and 7, before the governor was prohibited by law from raising money from April 8 to July 7.

Louisiana governors are barred from raising money during legislative sessions and during a month-long period afterward while they consider vetoing or signing bills. Edwards’ war chest fell from $10.2 million at the end of the first quarter because of the blackout.

The governor’s camp said the $9.62 million is still more than any incumbent governor at this point in the election. Former Gov. Bobby Jindal reported $8.8 million during the same period in his reelection bid in 2011.

John Bel Edwards releases 1st TV ad in governor's race with this specific contrast highlighted Gov. John Bel Edwards' campaign on Monday released its first statewide television ad of the 2019 election cycle, highlighting the state's newf…

“Despite the fundraising blackout, no governor has ever been in such a strong financial position at this point in an election,” Edwards’ campaign manager Richard Carbo said in a statement. “It’s a testament to Gov. Edwards’ leadership and the confidence the people of Louisiana have in him as their governor. Although he inherited a mess from the previous administration, the state is moving in the right direction and the people of our state don’t want to go backwards.”

The campaign finance reports from the gubernatorial candidates are due July 15.

Edwards has led his two Republican challengers, Congressman Ralph Abraham and wealthy Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, in fundraising during the race. But Rispone, who co-founded an industrial construction firm and who was a major GOP donor over the years, loaned his campaign more than $10 million from his personal bank account, giving him an edge over Edwards in funding.

Abraham has trailed the other two candidates, reporting just over $1 million as of the end of the first quarter.

Edwards was the first candidate to go up on television statewide. The governor’s campaign on Monday released the ad, which is titled “Surplus” and contrasts the state’s current budget stability with the shortfalls he inherited.

The Republican Governors Association swiftly hit back, going up on TV Tuesday with an ad attacking Edwards on taxes and the economy.