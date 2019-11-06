MONROE — President Donald Trump and Gov. John Bel Edwards, campaigning in a key battleground in the Louisiana governor’s race, held competing events here Wednesday.
Trump arrived to rally support for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone, the Baton Rouge contractor who is locked in a tight race with Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South.
He arrived 45 minutes late to Lee Greenwood's recording of "Proud to be an American" and addressed a standing room-only crowd in the 7,500-seat Monroe Civic Center, mostly after press time. Hundreds of people, dressed mostly in red, had waited for nearly two hours for his arrival.
"I'm here for early voting. That's how much I like Eddie," Trump said. "John Bel Edwards has not done the job."
He said Democrats were trying to overthrow the government and bring in socialism "and they're after your Second Amendment, don't ever forget it."
Trump said all the investigations instigated by the Democrats had made him more popular. At the mention of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the crowd booed loudly.
Air Force One landed at Monroe Regional Airport nearly an hour later than scheduled. The rally was originally set to begin at 7 p.m.
While waiting, Rispone stood to the side and talked with members of the audience. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., mingled through the crowd shaking hands and taking selfies.
Monroe and most of northeast Louisiana went to Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham, of nearby Alto, who finished third in the Oct. 12 primary election. Many Republicans were angered at Rispone for running negative ads against Abraham, and Edwards has been trying to pick up some of those votes.
Edwards, standing atop a well-worn stump at a public park Wednesday morning, told a throng of supporters he will win the race by keeping the focus on state issues, highlighting the state’s $500 million budget deficit and the first teacher pay raise in a decade.
“Eddie (Rispone) knows he cannot win on the issues,” Edwards said. “He cannot win if this election is about Louisiana and what is best for our people. That's why he's trying to make this election about Washington, D.C. But you cannot serve as governor of the great state of Louisiana from Washington, D.C. Bobby Jindal tried that. And it nearly bankrupted our state.”
The rallies came amid a weeklong early voting period in the runoff election, which has begun heating up ahead of the Nov. 16 election day. Edwards and Rispone have polled within the margin of error, and each has launched broadsides at the other in recent days.
Edwards is trying to keep his post as the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, a position that has drawn the attention of national Republicans looking to flip the seat. Rispone, a businessman and longtime GOP donor who has campaigned in large part on his support of Trump, largely self-funded his campaign to the tune of about $12 million, so far.
While many of Edwards’ supporters at his rally waved anti-Trump signs and held flyers for a Trump protest, the governor highlighted his working relationship with the president and discouraged boos from the crowd at the mention of Trump’s name.
Trump won Louisiana by 20 points in 2016 and polls have shown he remains popular here. Edwards often treads carefully around his tenure, and last month, he voiced his opposition to the ongoing impeachment inquiry into him.
“We know the president's rally is about partisan politics,” Edwards said. “Rispone's a bad candidate. So his party is forced to call in the president to try to prop him up.”
The two rallies took place in the heart of Abraham’s congressional district. Abraham has not appeared onstage to stump for Rispone since conceding the race after an at-times rancorous intraparty fight between the two men that left many Abraham allies bitter.
Edwards has campaigned heavily in Abraham’s district, seeking to win over his primary voters and keep Rispone from consolidating Republican support.
Trump is expected to hold another event in Shreveport two days before the runoff. The president also came to Lake Charles to stump for Abraham and Rispone on the eve of last month’s primary election.
Trump’s rally was scheduled to include Willie Robertson, of "Duck Dynasty" fame, who has recorded TV spots on behalf of Rispone. State Attorney General Jeff Landry and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin also were slated to speak, urging supporters to vote.
Meanwhile, the Edwards administration highlighted a tweet by the White House press secretary touting Louisiana’s economic growth, a message that was sharply at odds with GOP messaging in the governor’s race.
Edwards has campaigned on his expansion of Medicaid, the state’s budget surplus and investments in teacher pay and higher education.
Rispone has embraced Trump and argued Louisiana’s economy is floundering under Edwards. He has mostly avoided the media and offered few specifics about what he would do if elected, though he has vowed to freeze Medicaid expansion enrollment and make it easier for manufacturers to receive tax breaks under a tax incentive program Edwards overhauled.
Louisiana has the only remaining off-year gubernatorial election in the country, after Kentucky and Mississippi held their respective contests for governor Tuesday. Trump campaigned in those two states as well. Republicans for the most part sought to nationalize the races and Democrats tried to keep them focused on state issues.
In Mississippi, Republican Tate Reeves won a closely contested election over Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood, who fundraised with Edwards earlier this year. In all three states, Republicans have sought to nationalize the election, while the Democrats have focused more on state issues.
At his rally, though, Edwards highlighted Kentucky, where Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear triumphed over unpopular Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, for whom Trump campaigned. Edwards suggested the results bode well for him, insisting the race in Louisiana will be decided on “Louisiana issues, not Washington, D.C. issues.”