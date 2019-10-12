Ponchatoula veterinarian William "Bill" Wheat Jr. has won the state representative seat for District 73 with more than three-quarters of the vote.
Wheat, a Republican, beat out opponent Mike Chatellier and will fill the seat left open by term-limited Steven Pugh.
During his campaign, Wheat said he's concerned about infrastructure issues that he says likely contributes to routine flooding in the parish and hopes to improve the education system.
As a small-business owner, he wants to build the retention of local talent and skills.
"I do believe that I can be a compassionate, conservative Republican and address the issues that are concerns to folks," Wheat said.
___
WILLIAM "BILL" WHEAT JR.
AGE: 61
RESIDES: Ponchatoula
EDUCATION: graduated from Ponchatoula High School; graduate of LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
PROFESSIONAL: Veterinarian
POLITICAL: Republican