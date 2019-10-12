BR.ascensionbarry.071419 HS 037.JPG
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre is being projected as the winner of the sheriff's race, WAFB reports. 

Webre, the interim sheriff, was a facing challenge from former parish sheriff's deputy Byron Hill and former Gonzales police officer Moses Black Jr. but held a significant fundraising advantage.

In an interview, Webre said about 9:30 p.m. Saturday that he had won the race, though only 28 percent of precincts were reporting on the Secretary of State's website. He led his opponents with 72% of the vote. Black had 17% and Hill had 11%.

His campaign had volunteers at every polling location in the parish capturing results as they were posted.

Webre said voters rejected the negative campaigning and innuendo of his opponents, saying he had was headed for a "big, big win."

"I just think the voters of Ascension Parish sent a strong message that they trust our team and they trust the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office," Webre said. 

