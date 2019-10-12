Attorney General Jeff Landry easily won reelection Saturday night.

The pugnacious Republican former congressman has been the state’s leading voice for conservative causes, using the state legal resources to pursue Republican causes, like fighting environmental regulations, backing up the state’s strict anti-abortion laws and defending President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

He also was the main voice criticizing and challenging the policies of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Baton Rouge-area and Louisiana election coverage: Live updates, analysis; polls closed at 8 p.m. Once the polls close in Louisiana on Saturday night, results will begin to come in for statewide and Baton Rouge-area races in one of the busi…

That was one of the reasons why Democratic lawyer Ike Jackson signed up to run against Landry during the final hours of qualifying in August.

Jackson criticized Landry for joining Republican Attorney Generals who have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of significant portions of the Affordable Care Act, the GOP’s bête noire. Over the past decade Republicans have attempted repeatedly and failed to defeat Obamacare in Congress and in the courts.

Landry has signed onto or filed at least 185 amicus briefs, which are legal arguments made in lawsuits by outside parties with an interest in the litigation. He has backed up ExxonMobil in a lawsuit that accuses the oil and gas giant of covering up knowledge about climate change. He’s challenged the Clean Water Act, a birth control coverage mandate and a reading of the Endangered Species Act that opponents deemed too harmful to the oil and gas industry.

Jackson lost in a primary election for attorney general four years ago after getting 11% of the vote.

Click here for live election results.