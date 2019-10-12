WWL-TV has called a runoff between John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone in the Louisiana governor's race.
WWLTV PROJECTION: John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone are going into a runoff #Louisianaelection #BeOn4 pic.twitter.com/MUmlWLhJ5I— WWL-TV (@WWLTV) October 13, 2019
A Republican millionaire making his first bid for public office Saturday night narrowly his edged his way into a Nov. 16 runoff with Louisiana’s incumbent Democratic governor, according to the WWL-TV projection..
70-year-old Eddie Rispone is projected to win just enough votes to edge his Republican rival, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, out of the contest with incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who led the field but not by enough to win outright.
Active in backroom conservative politics for years – he’s given close to a million dollars in campaign contributions to GOP candidates and causes – Rispone threw himself into the race after finding through prayer that he needed to give something back. Through a carpet of television commercials, Rispone introduced himself as an outsider with business skills who would change things like President Donald Trump.