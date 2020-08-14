Saturday is Election Day and the following local races and propositions are on the ballot in these parishes in the Baton Rouge area, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
Polls open at 7 a.m. for Saturday elections. Polls close at 8 p.m. All voters in line at 8 p.m. have the right to vote.
D = Democrat
R = Republican
L = Libertarian
O = Other party
N = No party listed
East Baton Rouge Parish
District Judge, 19th Judicial District, ES2, Div. M
Yvette Alexander, D
Tiffany Foxworth, D
Baton Rouge City Judge, Division C
Whitney Higginbotham Greene, R
Johnell Matthews, D
Baker Councilman, District 4
Doris T. Alexander, D
Robert Young, D
Property tax issues
Central Community School Board, $23 million bond, 20 years
East Side Fire Protection District No. 5, 6.5 mills, 10 years
Ascension Parish
Property tax issues
Parishwide, Library, 5.6 mills, 10 years
Parishwide, Mental Health, 2-mill renewal, 10 years
Parishwide, School District, $140 million, 20 years
Fire Protection District No. 3, 10-mill renewal, 10 years
West Ascension Cons. Gravity Drainage Dist. No. 1, 5.33-mill renewal, 10 years
Assumption Parish
No races
East Feliciana Parish
Jackson Town Marshal
Fred Allen, R
Mark Dousay, D
Iberville Parish
Property tax issues
Parishwide property tax, 3-mill renewal, 10 years
Parishwide, School Board, 6.22-mill renewal, 10 years
Livingston Parish
Fire Protection
District No. 5 Service Charge ($32, $100, $150), 10 years
Pointe Coupee Parish
Property tax issue
Parishwide, School District, 9.5 mills, 10 years
St. Helena Parish
Fire Protection
District No. 4, property tax No. 1 of 2, 6.81-mill renewal, 10 years
District No. 4, property tax No. 2 of 2, 22.71-mill renewal, 10 years
St. James Parish
Property tax issue
Parishwide, School District No. 1, 6.04-mill renewal, 10 years
Tangipahoa Parish
Property tax issues
Hammond property tax, 10-mill renewal, 10 years
Independence property tax, 10-mill renewal, 10 years
West Baton Rouge Parish
Property tax issue
Parishwide, 3-mill renewal, 10 years
West Feliciana Parish
No races