Saturday is Election Day and the following local races and propositions are on the ballot in these parishes in the Baton Rouge area, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Polls open at 7 a.m. for Saturday elections. Polls close at 8 p.m. All voters in line at 8 p.m. have the right to vote.

D = Democrat

R = Republican

L = Libertarian

O = Other party

N = No party listed

East Baton Rouge Parish

District Judge, 19th Judicial District, ES2, Div. M

Yvette Alexander, D

Tiffany Foxworth, D

Baton Rouge City Judge, Division C

Whitney Higginbotham Greene, R

Johnell Matthews, D

Baker Councilman, District 4

Doris T. Alexander, D

Robert Young, D

Property tax issues

Central Community School Board, $23 million bond, 20 years

East Side Fire Protection District No. 5, 6.5 mills, 10 years

Ascension Parish

Property tax issues

Parishwide, Library, 5.6 mills, 10 years

Parishwide, Mental Health, 2-mill renewal, 10 years

Parishwide, School District, $140 million, 20 years

Fire Protection District No. 3, 10-mill renewal, 10 years

West Ascension Cons. Gravity Drainage Dist. No. 1, 5.33-mill renewal, 10 years

Assumption Parish

No races

East Feliciana Parish

Jackson Town Marshal

Fred Allen, R

Mark Dousay, D

Iberville Parish

Property tax issues

Parishwide property tax, 3-mill renewal, 10 years

Parishwide, School Board, 6.22-mill renewal, 10 years

Livingston Parish

Fire Protection

District No. 5 Service Charge ($32, $100, $150), 10 years

Pointe Coupee Parish

Property tax issue

Parishwide, School District, 9.5 mills, 10 years

St. Helena Parish

Fire Protection

District No. 4, property tax No. 1 of 2, 6.81-mill renewal, 10 years

District No. 4, property tax No. 2 of 2, 22.71-mill renewal, 10 years

St. James Parish

Property tax issue

Parishwide, School District No. 1, 6.04-mill renewal, 10 years

Tangipahoa Parish

Property tax issues

Hammond property tax, 10-mill renewal, 10 years

Independence property tax, 10-mill renewal, 10 years

West Baton Rouge Parish

Property tax issue

Parishwide, 3-mill renewal, 10 years

West Feliciana Parish

No races