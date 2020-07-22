East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III qualified to run for another six-year term Wednesday, but he drew no challengers on the first of three days of qualifying for the Nov. 3 election.

Moore, a Democrat who easily defeated fellow lawyer Dan Claitor in 2008 to win the post, was re-elected without opposition in 2014.

Last month after the death in May of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, demonstrators marched to Moore's home to call for accountability in officer-involved shootings that have occurred in the four years since Alton Sterling's death.

Moore was not at home during the protest but said in an interview following the peaceful demonstration that he completely respected their rights and ability to lawfully protest.

Sterling, a Black man, was shot by police outside of a Baton Rouge convenience store in summer of 2016. His death sparked protests in Baton Rouge and across the country. The officers involved in the incident were not charged, a decision made by state Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Since Sterling's death four years ago this month, the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office has reviewed 15 cases in which law enforcement officers either shot or killed someone.

Six of those cases are still open, with two of them dating to mid-2018. Of the nine resolved, the DA's office has either determined the use of force was justified, or a grand jury reached the same conclusion.

In recent years, local law enforcement have made efforts to change the way they approach incidents involving their own before the findings are handed over to the district attorney. Both the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office struck agreements with Louisiana State Police in an effort to provide an impartial investigation process.