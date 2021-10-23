Election Day is less than a month away, and voter registration is due by the end of Saturday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards posted on social media to remind Louisiana residents of the coming deadline to register or update their information for the Nov. 13 election.

"Our democracy is stronger when everyone participates," Edwards said.

Louisiana residents can register online at GeauxVote.com

Other key dates to remember for the election:

  • Oct. 30 — Early voting begins
  • Nov. 6  Early voting ends
  • Nov. 9  Last day to request an absentee ballot*
  • Nov. 12  Last day to turn in an absentee ballot*
  • Nov. 13  Election Day

*Louisiana makes an exception for voters in the military or overseas for deadlines regarding absentee ballots.

