Livingston Parish School Board chair Buddy Mincey has been elected as a state representative from District 71, according to complete but unofficial election results Saturday.

Mincey had nearly won the seat in the October primary, but ended up in Saturday's runoff after picking up 45% of the vote. He defeated retired school teacher Lori Callais, who ran second last month.

In Saturday's runoff, Mincey earned 77% of the vote to Callais' 23%.

Jonathan Davis, Ivy Graham and Robert Poole also ran in the primary, but were knocked out a month ago.

Mincey has served on the school board 13 years, and during his campaign had touted his work on the board's budget and goals committee where he helped manage the $300 million school system budget.

Mincey also had the biggest cash flow throughout the campaign, ending the last reporting period prior to the primary with more than $55,000 more on hand than Graham, the next-highest fundraiser.

The District 71 race did not have an incumbent, as term-limited J. Rogers Pope ran instead for a Senate seat in the 13th District. He narrowly secured the seat during the Oct. 12 election.

Pope said prior to the election that he didn't feel like his time in office was over. He said in his time in District 13 he was able to help widen Interstate 12 from O'Neal Lane to Satsuma, build a new bridge across the Amite River on Highway 190 and construct roundabouts to help safety and traffic congestion.

Pope also had a background in education as a former Livingston Parish Schools superintendent.

Click here to see full election results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.