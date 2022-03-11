Three special elections in Baton Rouge and school tax issues in several suburban areas highlight the March 26 municipal primary, and early voting on the contests begins Saturday morning.
Voters in the Zachary Community School District will decide whether to renew an existing 38.2-mill property tax. For a home valued at $200,000, the tax would cost $478 a year for a property owner after the application of the homestead exemption.
Districtwide the tax generates more than $10 million annually, or about 24% of the district's revenue.
"That money is for operational purposes," Superintendent Scott Devillier said. "So that's salary and benefits of teachers and employees, to pay for maintenance costs, electric, transportation and all those types of things."
In Livingston Parish, voters will consider renewing a 5-mill property tax first imposed in 1952. It generates about $3.1 million each year for construction and renovations.
West Baton Rouge Parish voters will consider a 10-year renewal of a 15-mill property tax dedicated to modernizing and upgrading facilities at schools in the parish, which has seen its graduation rate climb.
"The tax goes to our general operating budget and represents about 20 percent of our overall budget," West Baton Rouge Parish Schools superintendent Wes Watts said.
The graduation rate at parish schools has climbed from 70 percent a decade ago, when the tax was last renewed, to 88.8% in 2020.
The district is in the top three in the region for teacher pay, according to West Baton Rouge Schools, and the renewal of the tax would help provide funds to continue paying teachers adequate salaries.
"People with schools think we've been flush with cash because of the federal government investment but those are one-time dollars with really specific criteria on what we can use them for," Watts said. "It wouldn't sustain us for very long, so these are foundational funding pieces."
Voters in the 101st state House district, in the Sherwood Forest area, will select a replacement for Ted James, who left to Legislature to join the U.S. Small Business Administration under President Joe Biden.
The race has drawn two Democrats: Vanessa LaFleur, a former official at the state Public Service Commission and the Louisiana Department of Revenue; and East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Dawn Chanet Collins, who managed James’ campaign during his 2011 House run. Independent Terry Hebert is also on the ballot.
Three Republican lawyers are in a special election to replace 19th Judicial District Judge William Morvant, who has retired. The contest features former LSU baseball player Jordan Faircloth, former federal prosecutor Brad Myers and Metro Council member Jen Racca.
And three Democrats are running for a Metro Council seat held by Erika Green, who was elected to the East Baton Rouge Family Court. Darryl Hurst was appointed to the post temporarily, and faces a challenge from school board member Dadrius Lanus and political consultant Daniel Banguel.
Early voting begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and runs through March 19. There is no voting on Sunday. Early voting locations close at 6 p.m.
In Baton Rouge, early voting locations are:
• City of Baton Rouge Fire Station No. 19, 11010 Coursey Blvd.
• Louisiana State Archives building, 3851 Essen Lane
• Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road
• Baton Rouge City Hall, 222 St. Louis Street, Room 607
• Motor Vehicle Office, 2250 Main St., Baker
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is March 22 by 4:30 p.m. and an absentee ballot can be requested online through the Louisiana state voter portal or in writing through the Registrar of Voters office.
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is March 25 by 4:30 p.m.
On Election Day, March 26, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.