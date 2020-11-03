With people in line when polls opened at 6 a.m., voters are turning out in big numbers across Louisiana this morning even after an unprecedented 985,000 people voted early or via absentee ballot during the coronavirus pandemic.
People today are voting for president, U.S. senator, six members of the U.S. House, seven constitutional amendments, two Public Service Commission members and candidates running for hundreds of lower offices throughout the state.
“It feels like a historic day,” said Andrew Doss, a New Orleans resident, referring to the titanic presidential contest between President Trump, a Republican, and former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat.
Anyone still in line by 8 p.m., when polls close, will be allowed to vote.
Officials who oversee the voting in Louisiana reported no early problems this morning amid beautiful fall weather.
“It’s been very good so far,” said Tyler Brey, a spokesperson for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. “There have been no real issues beyond the general early morning hiccups that happen every election, like the occasional janitor who forgets to set his alarm and shows up late to unlock a school” where voting takes place.
Ardoin is projecting a overall turnout of 69-71%, up from 67.8% in 2016. John Couvillon, a pollster and demographer in Baton Rouge, is projecting a 73% rate. Either estimate would equate to slightly more than 2 million voters overall, meaning that almost half of the state had voted before Tuesday.
Arthur Morrell, the Clerk of Criminal Court for Orleans Parish, was happy to report that officials had restored electricity at all polling stations in New Orleans.
“We’re moving lines as well as we can,” Morrell said, adding that one voting machine broke down early on at L.B. Landry High School in Algiers. “But we fixed it in 10 minutes,” he said.
In Lafayette Parish, 60 people were waiting in line at 6 a.m. at Lafayette Middle School, but only five were in line by mid-morning, said Louis Perret, the clerk of court.
“Things are going really well,” Perret said, adding that he was buoyed by the big early turnout.
“The more people who participate, the better we off we are as an electoral democracy,” he said, adding that the line at the Comeaux Rec Center was over an hour.
In Jefferson Parish, Jon Gegenheimer, the clerk of court, said he was hearing reports of a heavy turnout but “the process is going orderly. We had a couple of machine breakdowns. We’re on top of that. We have multiple people in the field trouble-shooting that.”
East Baton Rouge is also operating smoothly, said Fred Sliman, a public information officer for the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court.
"We’ve had long but manageable lines this morning," he said.
At the International School in New Orleans, voters waited in one short line to present their IDs to a poll commissioner who, sitting behind a plexiglass shield, verified the voter’s name and then asked for a signature.
Polling commissioners wiped down the pen after each usage.
Voters then waited in another short line to pull aside the maroon curtain to enter the voting machine, which a commissioner then wiped clean afterward.
“It was really smooth," Alex Plocki, one voter, said afterward. “I saw a lot of safety protocols in place, a lot of hand sanitizer and distancing marks.”
Voters in Louisiana are expected to give the state’s electoral votes to Trump for the second time. He won Louisiana by 20 percentage points in 2016, 58% to 38%, over Hillary Clinton.
Couvillon is projecting that Trump will win Louisiana this time by 12-15 percentage points.
Trump did not get Zack Young’s vote on Tuesday.
“Trump’s life is based on division and hate,” Young said, a New Orleans resident who voted for Biden.
Annie Vaden, a social worker, said she also voted for Biden, but as the lesser of two evils.
“Voting for Joe Biden is like getting shot in the leg,” she said. “Voting for Donald Trump is like getting shot in the head. I’d rather get shot in the leg.”
In the U.S. Senate election, Sen. Bill Cassidy is trying to win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a Dec. 5 runoff with his strongest Democratic challenger, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. In all, voters are having to choose among 15 candidates in that race.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory stood outside of City Hall Tuesday morning to greet voters at the polling place.
Although there was a line when the polls opened at 6 a.m., a poll worker said it was nothing extreme. There was virtually no line two hours later. Daphne Tyler, a first-time poll worker in Louisiana who spent 20 years working the polls in Florida, arrived at Lafayette City Hall at 5 a.m. and will stay until the final vote is cast Tuesday night.
“It's been very nice, really quiet, really smooth so far this morning. People have been really cooperative,” Tyler said at about 8:15 a.m. Tyler said it took her three years to figure out how to get involved in election work in Louisiana when she moved here to care for her mother. She said this election is like no other she’s worked before, not just because of the pandemic or the political climate, but also because of the way elections work in Louisiana.
Tyler said the manual check-in process is slower in Louisiana than in Florida, where she said a driver’s license or identification card is scanned in a computerized system. She said she would like to become more involved in the election process in Louisiana after witnessing it firsthand on Election Day.
“This is a great day for me because I think we have an obligation, not only for ourselves but to our country, to exercise this right and follow the people we put in office to make sure they’re doing their jobs,” Tyler said. “So many people say they don’t vote because it doesn’t matter. People have no idea how much their votes count.”
Staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.
Check back later for updates.