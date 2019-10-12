Vacherie Democrat Ken Brass was re-elected Saturday for a full term to the House District 58 seat he won in a 2017 special election.
Brass was leading by a four-to-one margin with more than 80 percent of precincts in.
The 42-year-old Brass came into Saturday’s election a rising star, winning every election he’s entered since he was elected at 25 to the Lutcher Town Council. By contrast, Delpit, 60, has run unsuccessful for the Legislature three times.
District 58 is a predominantly African-American district that stretches along both sides of the Mississippi River from Iberville Parish through Ascension and into St. James Parish.
While heavily Democratic, the River Parish legislative district is also heavily industrial with an abundance of refineries and chemical plants. Indeed, both candidates have long worked in the petrochemical industry.
Brass came into the election with an unusually wide range of endorsements, ranging from labor unions to major industry groups. He presents himself as a broker who can balance the interests of the plants and the sometimes much poorer residents of his rural district.
He pledge to continue pressing River Parishes Community College to add a training center somewhere between Donaldsonville and St. James Parish as a way to connect residents of the area who don’t benefit from industrial jobs to those jobs as well as grow more local businesses.
Delpit said his overriding goal is to work closely with all of the leaders in District 58 to figure out ways to rev up the local economy. He blamed politicians for letting big employers off the hook, giving them tax breaks and then not insisting they hire local.
Outside of a few signs and push cards, Delpit campaigned largely on word of mouth. Brass, on the other hand, had raised at least $78,000 as election day neared.
CANDIDATE: Kendricks "Ken" Brass,
PARTY: Democratic,
RESIDENCE: Vacherie.
AGE: 42.
OCCUPATION: Electrical engineer at BASF.
EDUCATION: Lutcher High School, bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Southern University.
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: St. James Parish councilman, Lutcher alderman and Democratic Party State Central Committee member.