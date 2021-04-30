U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise and Cedric Richmond worked together on issues important for metro New Orleans and Louisiana during their 10 years together in the House, even though they hold sharply different views on national issues.
Scalise, a Republican, and Richmond, a Democrat, had become friends while serving in the state House for a decade. At night, they would see each other at legislative functions and on the basketball court.
Scalise expects to develop a good working relationship with Richmond’s successor, Congressman-elect Troy Carter, a Democrat who was elected on April 24 and will take office on May 11.
Carter and Richmond, Scalise said, have “a similar approach to governance.”
Scalise has called Carter to congratulate him on the victory – as have U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy and U.S. Reps. Julia Letlow, Clay Higgins and Garret Graves, according to Carter. All of them are Republicans.
Carter had said repeatedly during the contest against state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson that, if elected, he would work with Republicans and independents in Congress, even though he was a strong Democrat.
“He’ll make a great addition to our delegation,” Scalise said. “We have different views on hot national issues but share a similar vision for the need for the city to grow.”