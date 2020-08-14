Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana's top Democrat, has taken sides in the race for Democratic party chair, backing Baton Rouge state Rep. Ted James to fill the post.
James is seeking the top position in the state party infrastructure, a post left vacant by state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, of New Orleans, who announced this summer she was stepping down.
A vote for the position is set for August 29.
"I've known Ted James for a long time," Edwards said in a statement. "He's been a close friend, strong supporter and unwavering ally to me in the Legislature."
"For the last four and a half years, we've worked together to put Louisiana first--passing historic criminal justice reforms, fighting for working families and making critical investments in education and health care all across our state."
Peterson said last month she would step down atop the party after eight years, opening the door to several candidates who have angled for the jobs in recent weeks.
Katie Bernhardt, of Lafayette, is among the candidates seeking to replace Peterson.
The governor's endorsement gives James a powerful ally in his bid. Edwards won a stunning election in 2015 to become the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, then won reelection last year despite President Donald Trump's best efforts to unseat him.
Edwards has also found himself on the opposite side of his own party on several hot-button issues, including abortion rights and guns. Peterson semi-frequently sparred with the governor on social media over such issues.
Peterson also advised Edwards to step aside in his long-shot bid for governor in 2015 in an effort to elect a more moderate Republican than the then-front runner, scandal-tainted U.S. Sen. David Vitter. And she tanked the appointment of two of Edwards' senior appointees this year.
James is an attorney who graduated from Southern University and was elected to his state House seat in 2011. This spring he battled a bout of COVID-19 that hospitalized him.
If James wins the election, he'll take on a daunting prospect: rebuilding a party that has hemorrhaged voters in recent years, losing all control of the state Legislature, where Republicans hold a supermajority in the state Senate and near-supermajority in the House.
James said in a statement Edwards' election and re-election were "turning points" for Louisiana.
"We can build on that success by restructuring the Louisiana Democratic Party to make every voter know that he or she is important--because they are," he said. "We've got a lot of work to do, and I'm ready to hit the ground running."