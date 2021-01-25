State Rep. Lance Harris, an Alexandria Republican who previously led the House Republican delegation and recently ran an unsuccessful bid for Congress, is running for chair of the Louisiana Republican Party.
Harris said the party needs a “culture change” and that he wants to bring “consistency and stability” to the leadership.
His announcement comes less than a week before the Republican State Central Committee meeting in Baton Rouge on Saturday where officers are set to be elected.
He is challenging LAGOP Chairman Louis Gurvich, a New Orleans businessman who took over the party in 2018 after long-time party chair Roger Villere stepped down.
“In less than three years, every statewide office will be on the ballot,” Harris said in a statement. “We need to be laser-focused on winning every election, especially governor. That’s what I intend to do if elected chairman.”
Harris lost a runoff to Luke Letlow for the 5th Congressional District seat left vacant by Ralph Abraham, who retired. Letlow died of complications from COVID-19 before taking office, and his wife, Julia Letlow, is now running for the seat. Harris did not qualify for the March 20th contest, and said the Republican party should endorse Julia Letlow.
In late December, Eddie Rispone, the Baton Rouge businessman who spent millions running a close but unsuccessful race to unseat Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, threw his hat in the ring to challenge Gurvich. Rispone cited his 2019 loss and what he saw as a lack of organization and trust among donors in the party.
But earlier this month, Rispone abruptly dropped out of the race, citing personal and business obligations. He had helped elect several Republican State Central Committee members--who vote for party chair--in the December elections.
Check back for more.