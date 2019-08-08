1:00 PM
The stealth candidate in last fall’s special election for Secretary of State sign up to run again Thursday, this time promising a more active campaign.
Thomas J. Kennedy, a Metairie developer, said in last year’s election to fill out the remaining year of Tom Schedler’s term, he focused on grass roots. Nevertheless, Kennedy polled 137,050 votes, coming in fourth in the contest Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin ultimately won.
This time around Kennedy said he’s raising money and will work harder at the traditional campaign functions.
“Voters are still look for a change,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy will also face Gwen Collins-Greenup, a Clinton Democrat who won a spot in the runoff before losing to Ardoin.
12:45 PM
State Treasurer John Schroder picked up a second opponent Thursday when a Metairie bookkeeper reviewed the job description and felt she had better qualifications than the incumbent.
Teresa Kenny attended a summit aimed at enthusing women to run for office. Her only election bid had been for the student council at the University of California Davis.
She handles bookkeeping and accounting for small businesses in the New Orleans area. She had always felt the urge to run. “But I struggled with whether I was qualified,” Kenny said.
But at the conference, she spoke with state Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, who went over the treasurer’s job description with her and noted that the incumbent had no accounting or financial background. Schroder ran for the statewide office as Covington businessman and former member of the House Appropriations Committee.
After talking with Duplessis, “I realized I was qualified and decided to run,” Kenny said. She is running without party affiliation.
Schroder is also being challenged by Harvey lawyer Derrick Edwards, whom he beat in the 2017 special election to replace John N. Kennedy.
12:20 pm
Hearing on the radio Thursday morning that Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser had no opponents, a naturalized U.S. citizen made a U-turn, checked the qualifications then headed to the Secretary of State’s office to sign up.
“If you run unopposed then democracy becomes non-existent,” said Rao M. Uppu, of Prairieville. “That’s just not right.”
Uppu is Southern University professor in the biomedical and toxicology fields. He came to the U.S. in 1989 from southeast India and has lived in Louisiana since August 1990. Uppu earned U.S. citizenship in 2000.
He heard on Jim Engster’s “Talk Louisiana” that Nungesser was one of two statewide officials – Attorney General Jeff Landry is the other – who had no opposition on the final day candidates could fill out the paperwork and pay the fees to get their names on the Oct. 12 statewide ballot.
Uppu said he felt democracy was not well served by holding elections without opponents. He and his son looked at the qualifications for the office and paid the $900 fee to run as a Democrat against Nungesser.
Uppu said he hasn’t yet mapped out a campaign platform or strategy. “It’s just a decision I made a half hour ago,” Uppu said.